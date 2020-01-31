What readers bought in January

Curious about what products were the most popular in the first month of 2020?

So were we. So we took a look at what you, the readers, bought this month to see which products were the most popular and what trends captured your interest.

To do this, we took a look at our publishing results as well as data from retailers, and we found the top-sellers. Some of them may surprise you.

Take a look at what mattered to readers like you in January to make sure you're keeping up with current trends.

Sharper Image Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket: $200 at Macy's

Weighted blankets are ideal all year round, but especially so in the darker, colder months of winter. They were one of the best-selling products during holiday 2019 and after. Not only does this soft and cozy offering from Sharper Image provide you warmth, the weight helps calm and soothe the body -- and there's no better time to prioritize quality sleep that during the winter.

Plant-Based on a Budget: $16.73 at Amazon

The new year is all about taking stock of one's lifestyle and making improvements. That's why so many people are experimenting with plant-based eating. This top-seller recipe book focuses on plant-based meals that are inexpensive, easy, and healthy -- a perfect introduction to anyone who might want to give the diet a try.

Turmeric Curcumin with Ginger, Bioperine: $24.95 at Amazon

Readers sought the potent and healthy qualities of turmeric in a month that many spent focused on wellbeing and self-care. These supplements are said to help fight against inflammatory ailments, cardiovascular disease, joint pains, and much more.

The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide to a High-Fat Diet: $17.99 at Amazon

A ketogenic diet, which calls for lowering carb intake while raising fats, continues to maintain its popularity into the new year. This 2017 cookbook is popular due to its comprehensive coverage of keto recipes. It understands that people have different lifestyles, bodies, and needs, and looks to create the best cooking and dining experiences for you.

MudGear Premium Compression Socks: $29.99 at Amazon

Compression socks are a useful companion for many excursions, whether you're hiking, running, or even traveling by plane. This pair from Mudgear helps improve circulation while reducing fatigue and blistering that can occur over a long period of activity. The tough material keeps calves and legs safe from the elements while still being lightweight and comfortable.

Moleskine Classic 12 Month 2020 Weekly Planner: $22.95 at Amazon

Many of you will stay organized and prepared for all that comes your way this year with a Moleskine 2020 planner -- and if you don't have one yet, it's not too late. A trusted name in durable, stylish notebooks and organizers, Moleskine offers this weekly planner that will keep you on schedule, saving time, energy, and lots of aggravation.

Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit: $61.99 at Amazon (was $68)

Keep your smile bright and your confidence high this year with this teeth whitening kit from Crest. A trusted name in dental care, Crest's kit is easy to use. Plus, this set on sale will keep you covered for over six weeks, so you'll be showing off your pearly whites at every chance you get.

Theragun liv Percussive Massager Muscle Stimulator: $249 at Amazon

Relieve pain and relax muscles, especially after the gym (if that was one of your new year's resolutions), with a Theragun. Compact and lightweight, it features innovative percussive therapy technology to ease joints and tension, giving you the relief you need and deserve.

Brita Pitcher: $27.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

If you -- like many others -- have resolved to prioritize hydration this year, make it easier on yourself by improving the taste of your stale tap water. This Brita's filter indicator lets you know when it needs to be replaced, and it's an environmentally friendly alternative to buying plastic water bottles, which is on the mind of many environmentally conscious readers.

Leesa mattress: $849 at Leesa (was $999)

Getting a good night's sleep is essential to feeling motivated, energetic, and healthy the next day. This very popular Leesa mattress features contoured foam that is cool and comfortable. We hope everyone prioritizes good sleep in 2020.

CLEAR: $149 (was $179)

There are many potential nuisances that arise during flying, but surely one of the worst for many is waiting in line. Don't waste your time in 2020. Certified by Homeland Security, Clear uses your unique biometrics to get you through security quickly, easily, and safely.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender with 1100-Watt Base: $99.98 at Amazon

A blender is an essential countertop appliance for every kitchen and a worthwhile appliance to upgrade if you have an older or cheaper model that just can't keep up. This particular Ninja was popular in January 2020, and for good reason: It's highly powerful with its 1100-watt base, taking care of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ice to make smoothies and soups to your taste.

Roku Ultra: $72 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Everyone is cutting the cord in 2020. You too can make your TV a smart TV with a Roku Ultra. Supporting all the popular streaming services, including the new Apple TV and Disney +, Roku makes watching media easy and personalized. It's a great first step to going cordless.

ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14": $339.99 at Amazon (was $369.99)

Slim, lightweight, and powerful, this Chromebook from Asus is popular for a lot of reasons. Optimal visuals and 8GB storage are positive additions. Its price tag is also ideal, as this laptop should serve users' needs for years to come.

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum: $231.79 at Amazon (was $399.99)

At over 40% off its listed price, it's worthwhile to snatch up this versatile, bagless vacuum by Shark. It's designed to be both powerful and lightweight, allowing you to get easily under furniture and high into the ceilings, and also features modes for both carpet and hardwood floors.

AQ Textiles Grayson 4-Pc Queen Sheet Set 950 Thread Count Cotton Blend: $49.99 at Macy's (was $170)

Readers found another great deal this month that's still available -- for now. Quality, comfortable sheets can be expensive, but when they go on sale, it's best to snag them up. This four-piece queen set features 950 thread count and a variety of colors to match any decor.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 4-Piece 12-Quart Pasta/Steamer Set: $56.31 at Amazon (was $150)

This highly discounted four-piece kitchen set is a steal right now, likely why so many readers thought it was a worthwhile investment. You'll get a large pot with a fitted lid and a steamer basket, ideal for preparing pastas, soups, vegetables, and more.

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Wrinkle Resurfacing System: $28.99 at Ulta

You can keep your skin feeling youthful and smooth with this kit from RoC. Especially during the winter when the dry air is harsh, many use this moisturizer to renew skin, eliminate wrinkles, and feel their best. Skincare should always be a priority, but especially so in winter months

Dr. Martens 'Pascal' Boot: $149.95 at Nordstrom

This lightweight boot from Dr. Martens is designed for women with functionality and toughness in mind. While these have been around for decades, they're recently re-surged in popularity, as they're both trendy and functional: They will keep your feet warm and dry in the winter while providing much-needed comfort on longer days.

Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set: $21.99 at Macy's (was $47.99)

Food prep is made easy with this set of Pyrex containers, and January is all about setting yourself up for wellness success in the rest of the year, which is why it's the perfect time of year to start a Pyrex collection. These tightly sealed glass pieces will keep your food fresh and safe so you can meal prep with ease.

Rocco & Roxie Supply Enzyme-Powered Pet Odor and Stain Remover: $49.97 at Amazon

Many people must have made a new year's resolution to keep their homes clean -- and this enzymatic cleaner is a great tool to have on hand. The odor and stain remover is free from chlorine and safe for all surfaces and items, including clothing, furniture, and hardwood floors, meaning it can handle any job.

UGG Aureo II Waterproof Bootie: $83.90 at Nordstrom (was $139.95)

With spring on the horizon, you know it's not too early to look for stylish and practical footwear for rainier months. These waterproof boots by UGG, still one of the top names in cozy footwear, will keep your feet dry and warm while looking sharp. You may even find some milder days as winter winds down to break them out.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo: $36 at Ulta

In yet more attempts to fight back against the winter air, readers preferred this moisturizing shampoo featuring calming lavender, soothing tea tree, and aromatic mint. Paul Mitchell offers a comprehensive shampoo that will have your hair feeling -- and smelling -- fantastic.

Andorra Child's 2-Tone Geometric Thinsulate Cotton Ski Gloves: $16.99 - $18.99 at Amazon

We were shocked at how many people bought these particular ski gloves for their kids. The set comes with a variety of different trim colors, but they all feature durable material, enhanced grips, and protection from snow and water. They're great if you spend time out in the cold with your little ones.

