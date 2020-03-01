What readers bought in February

Changing months and seasons mean shifting needs and evolving trends.

This February found consumers prioritizing health and wellness, entertainment, and all things cozy. These trends make sense considering ongoing New Year's resolutions and increased time spent indoors waiting out the winter.

In order to determine the most popular products among readers this month, we sifted through retailer data and publishing results to find the most frequently bought items.

Here's what mattered to readers like you.

Hypnoser Weighted Blanket 15 lbs: $37.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Self-care is a popular New Year's resolution, and weighted blankets are here to help. They were one of the top-selling products during the holidays in 2019, and they're still a best-seller two months later. Readers continue to flock to these protective and calming blankets that help fight anxiety.

La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water Ultra and Makeup Remover: $15.99 at Ulta

Yet another quality self-care item on the list. This cleanser and makeup remove caught attention with its effectiveness and no-water-necessary usage. Without oil, soap, or alcohol, it helps leave your skin feeling soft and smooth, and it's surprisingly effective at unclogging pores.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa built in: $24.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

With so many streaming services popping up -- and more still to come -- it's not surprising readers are looking to make their TVs smarter. The Fire TV Stick from Amazon is inexpensive and easy to use, and it supports the newly released Disney+ and Apple TV services.

Roku Streaming Stick: $39 at Amazon (was $59.99)

This is another popular streaming stick from Roku. It too offers the newer services, while providing content in 4K if you have the compatible subscription and TV. There's a lot of content to be enjoyed, and readers are staying up-to-date and making sure they have access to it all.

Samsung 49" Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019): $699.99 at Samsung (was $999.99)

As the new year unfolds, last year's TVs start to drop in price -- something savvy consumers seemed to be ready for. Samsung's Quantum LED TVs have gained a lot of attention for their unique dot technology, and readers opted for this reasonably-sized, price-reduced 2019 option.

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: $69.95 a Amazon (was $79.71)

Electric toothbrushes are a significantly more effective and efficient way of cleaning your teeth, and it seems that readers are keen on the investment in their dental hygiene. This option from Philips is particularly convenient, as it keeps the time for you and lets you know when you're all done brushing.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $269 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Making daily life more efficient is popular all year round, but especially right now as the season of spring cleaning approaches. The Roomba connects to WiFi and works with Alexa, making chores convenient and ultimately saving you a lot of time.

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch): $329.99 at Amazon (was $429)

It doesn't matter too much the time of year: new Apple products are always wildly popular. The latest iPad is super lightweight but boasts an impressive camera, a quick processor, and massive storage. Readers also embraced the generous price drop -- and who can blame them?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $229.99 at Samsung

Tablets were a popular purchase in February, and after the iPad is Samsung's Galaxy Tab A, which was preferred by readers who wanted the convenience of a tablet but at a significantly lower price point. While this option is more affordable, it doesn't sacrifice on functionality, so it's no surprise that this was another top-seller.

Turmeric Curcumin with BioPerine: $18.79 at Amazon

Healthy habits continue with many readers as winter wears on. Turmeric is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that's meant to alleviate pain, stress, and a variety of ailments. It's also thought to prevent depression and illness, which are more common this time of year.

UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw: $98 at Nordstrom

Hygge is a sought after state of being during the winter, which is in part why this ultra-soft and comfy throw was so popular among readers in February. The UGG Bliss offers two-sided comfort, the ultimate in-home coziness.

Le Creuset Glazed 22 Ounce Stoneware Storage Canister with Wooden Lid: $35 at Nordstrom (was $43.75)

Readers were also keen on modern functionality in the kitchen as they bought up this stoneware container from luxury brand Le Creuset. Different color options allow it to fit most decors, and the seal keeps items fresh by blocking out moisture and maintaining the temperature. We imagine a lot of readers are using it to store coffee beans.

GreaterGoods Bluetooth Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart Scale: $49.95 at Amazon

Improving one's health and wellness takes a comprehensive approach. Readers have looked to monitor -- and modernize -- their journey with a smart scale that syncs to a fitness tracker to make your personal goals easier to obtain.

The Puffy Mattress: $850 at Puffy (was $1,150)

February is mattress month! Presidents Day sales were popular once again, and Puffy mattresses were highly sought after. Readers went for the combination of quality and sizable discounts -- and a desire to sleep soundly at night. The good news is that this mattress is still discounted $300, so even if you missed the big sales weekend, you can still save.

Osprey Packs Arcane Large 20L Day Backpack: $79.98 at Backcountry (was $109.95)

Backcountry's winter sales have surely attracted many readers, and this sizable backpack in particular was a hit. Its versatility is a big selling point: This option is useful for the office, at school, and in transit, regardless of the weather.

Organic MCT Oil for Morning Coffee: $27.74 at Amazon

A ketogenic diet continues to be exceedingly popular among readers, which is why many look to supplement their morning coffee with a little boost. For those going low or no carb, this fatty acid derived mostly from coconut oil is an easy and helpful way to get some extra energy during the day.

Spaces Organic Reusable Makeup Remover Pads: $14.59 at Amazon

Consumers everywhere regularly look to choose more sustainable, environmentally conscious products. These makeup remover pads were highly popular in February, and not just because of the good price; they're also made from bamboo, so they're eco-friendly and reusable.

Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids: $15.74 at Amazon

Similarly, readers flocked to these silicone stretch lids. They offer a quality replacement for plastic wrap as they adhere to and cover various sized containers. They also keep you from having to buy new lids for your food storage containers when they inevitably disappear.

The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day: $19.79 at Amazon

Cooking at home has become easier and more enjoyable with the prevalence of versatile countertop appliances, so it's not surprising readers are looking to make more of their own meals. With 500 recipes, there is plenty in this Mediterranean cookbook to keep everyone busy all year long.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer: $7 at Amazon

You need the right tools to make perfect meals at home. This cooking thermometer got a lot of attention this past month; it's inexpensive and simple, but also an important and effective part of any culinary repertoire.

Dr. Sheffield's 5 oz. Natural Extra Whitening Toothpaste: $5.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Dental care was a top priority for readers in February. This natural whitening toothpaste was a common purchase as consumers opted for products that not only improve their health, but that also don't harm animals or the environment.

OLE HENRIKSEN Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum: $58 at Sephora

Skincare is often a focus during the winter months, and readers loved this serum made for all skin types. Designed to brighten and rejuvenate, it's a useful partner in battling dry and dreary weather.

