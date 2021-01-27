What is a pillow top mattress?

Pillow top mattresses

If the idea of cloud-like comfort appeals to you, set your sights on a pillow top mattress.

Pillow top mattresses feature a plush, pillow-like upper layer. They’re made from foam, gel, latex, batting, or a combination of all four.

Besides being super-soft yet supportive, pillow top mattresses earn praise for cradling the spine. This alleviates pressure around the back, hips, and shoulders, and makes for a peaceful, relaxed sleeping position.

Ready to get the good night’s rest you deserve? Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from pillow top mattresses.

Best pillow top mattresses

There’s a pillow top mattress for everyone, and there are many options if you need to buy one to manage specific sleep concerns.

For hot sleepers

A pillow top mattress with gel memory foam aids in temperature regulation to keep you cool at night. The gel memory foam molds to the shape of your body and sleep style and bounces back to shape during the day when you’re out of bed.

For back pain

Individuals with back pain benefit from using pillow top mattresses with Aerolife fiber. This unique memory material offers orthopedic-grade firmness. It relieves pressure around the spine and neck, making it easier to find a comfortable sleeping position. As a result, you’re less likely to toss and turn— and more likely to enjoy a peaceful, restful evening.

For couples

It’s not unusual for couples to have vastly different sleeping habits. Fortunately, certain mattresses are shaped to deliver a better sleeping experience for both individuals.

For example, if you’re a side sleeper and your partner is a back sleeper, a pillow top mattress that accommodates multiple sleeping positions is ideal. There are also pillow top mattresses that minimize movement from opposing sides of the bed, so your partner won’t be disturbed when you get up or toss and turn.

For guests

If you’re limited on guest accommodations — but still want to extend invitations to friends and family — invest in a pillow top air mattress. Unlike other air mattresses, these have a much softer, bed-like feel to them. They’re often covered in soft materials like velour or felt for added comfort.

Caring for pillow top mattresses

Pillow top mattresses are constructed much differently than regular mattresses. As a result, it’s no surprise they require special care.

Prolong its life span

Pillow top mattresses are known for their cloud-like comfort, but unfortunately, they’re also prone to sagging in the middle over time. There’s really no long-term fix for a sagging mattress, though you can minimize sagging by investing in a quality foundation, like one made of steel.

Avoid letting kids and pets jump on it

Pillow top mattresses are sensitive to extra pressure, which is why it’s a good idea to avoid letting kids and pets jump on them. The unnecessary rough-housing causes premature wear and tear to the pillow top, and it may damage the innerspring or box spring as well.

Clean it regularly

Many of the plush materials in pillow top mattresses are absorbent and attract dust. To keep stains and build-up under control, it’s a good idea to clean your pillow top mattress regularly.

Use a vacuum cleaner’s brush attachments to remove surface dirt. Pay extra attention to areas of high accumulation, such as seams and crevices. Spot cleaning is the only option for stain removal. A diluted mixture of vinegar or mild dish soap is effective at removing most stains, including those from sweat.

If your pillow top mattress has an unusual odor, you can neutralize it in more than one way. Sprinkle baking soda around it and let it sit for about an hour before vacuuming it. Spot cleaning with a diluted vinegar mixture is also effective at removing odors.

Best pillow top mattress add-ons

If you’d love a pillow top mattress, but it’s not within your budget, you can make do with a few add-ons in the meantime.

A pillow top topper offers plush, cozy comfort with anywhere between one to six inches of loft. It’s important to take the added height into account, because in some cases, you may need to upgrade to deep-pocket fitted sheets. Regular fitted sheets may not fit, or if they do, they may rip due to the extra tension.

Another budget-friendly way to tap into cloud-like comfort is by investing in a mattress pad. These thin, quilted covers go over mattresses like fitted sheets. They offer moderate protection against stains and wear and tear, plus they add just enough plushness if you feel pillow toppers contain too much loft.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.