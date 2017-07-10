What Kind of Wedding Cake Are You?

One of the most fun parts of planning a wedding — perhaps the absolute best part — is tasting, designing, and purchasing a wedding cake. I mean, this step during a very stressful time of your life involves walking into a bakery of your choice, tasting 10 different kinds of chocolate dessert, and discussing frosting. What could be better than that?! (Nothing.)
The Vatican says gluten-free bread is not valid for celebration of the Eucharist
Coffee farmer and entrepreneur Andres Magana Ortiz was deported to Mexico
The plaintiffs say Hain Celestial Group is misleading consumers
Anyone who dresses like a cow will get free food from Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day
You can bring a wider range of items (ice skates! live fish!) on-board than you thought