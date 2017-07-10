What Kind of Wedding Cake Are You?

One of the most fun parts of planning a wedding — perhaps the absolute best part — is tasting, designing, and purchasing a wedding cake. I mean, this step during a very stressful time of your life involves walking into a bakery of your choice, tasting 10 different kinds of chocolate dessert, and discussing frosting. What could be better than that?! (Nothing.)

But picking out a wedding cake isn’t as simple as it seems (like most things in life). To start, there are very distinctive styles and types of cake that one can use as the centerpiece dessert for their big day.There’s the classic wedding cake: tiered, white, floral, and simple. There’s the modern wedding cake, with its sleek lines, bold colors, and metallic brushstrokes. There’s the naked cake, with minimal frosting and natural greenery as its décor. And there’s the totally-out-of-left-field cake with an intense theme, topsy-turvy layers, and colors that are sure to make your grandma faint.But, which cake is right for you? What cake is the closest to who you are as a person and a future bride or groom? The answer lies in this five question quiz: