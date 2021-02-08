What you need to know about your immune system

You probably know that your immune system plays an important role in keeping you well, but what is an immune system and how does it work? Your immune system does an excellent job of fighting viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, but it can also turn against you.

The average healthy adult shouldn't have any issues with their immune system, but it's still good to know what it is, how it works and what you can do to keep it ticking the way it should.

What is an immune system?

The immune system is a network of organs, cells and proteins in the body that defend against infection. According to the National Library of Medicine, the immune system has three main duties: to fight pathogens that cause disease (such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi), to fight changes in the body that lead to disease (such as cancer cells) and to neutralize any harmful substances we inhale or ingest from the environment around us.

How does the immune system work?

The immune system activates when it encounters substances it doesn't recognize as being part of the inner workings of the body. These substances are known as antigens and are found in various parts of pathogens — for instance, an antigen may be a protein from the surface of a virus. These antigens attach to immune cell receptors and trigger various processes to fight them off or neutralize them. Once your immune system has come into contact with a particular pathogen, it learns information about how to fight it, so next time it encounters the same pathogen, your immune system should be able to neutralize it without making you sick or with much less severe symptoms.

White blood cells make up a major part of your immune system. Phagocytes are one type of white blood cell that have the job of destroying invading pathogens and disease-causing cells. Lymphocytes, on the other hand, are white blood cells that remember pathogens and how best to destroy them. B lymphocytes make antibodies so your body recognizes pathogens, while T lymphocytes (or T cells) lock onto these pathogens and kill them.

Occasionally, the immune system wrongly recognizes some of the body's own cells as invaders and attempts to destroy them, causing illnesses known as autoimmune diseases. These include type one diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Signs you have a weakened immune system

A severely weakened immune system is likely due to a serious illness or an immunosuppressant medication used to treat a serious illness. That said, reasonably healthy people can have a slightly lowered or imbalanced immune system from not looking after themselves properly.

These are some of the signs of a weakened immune system. If you think you may have a severely weakened immune system, consult your general practitioner as soon as possible.

You get sick all the time

If you can hardly go a week without reaching for the tissues or taking yourself to bed due to feeling unwell, this could be due to a weakened immune system. A healthy immune system should be able to fight off a good range of pathogens, preventing you from getting every cold or stomach bug you come into contact with. According to Penn Medicine, the average adult has two to three colds a year and fights them off in seven to 10 days, so if you have significantly more than this or take weeks to recover, you might have a problem.

You're stressed

High levels of stress reduce the lymphocytes in your body that help fight infection, so extreme stress can affect your immune system.

Your wounds heal slowly

Your immune system is also involved in healing wounds, so if you find yourself wearing Band-Aids for weeks because minor cuts and scrapes aren't healing, this could be due to a sluggish immune system.

You're always tired

If you find it tough to get up in the morning no matter how early you hit the hay and are subsequently yawning your way through the day, this could be a sign of a poor immune response. Low energy levels can be a sign that your body is attempting to conserve energy to power your immune system.

Can you boost your immune system?

You don't want to boost your immune system unless you're immunocompromised (in which case, follow your doctor's advice) — an overactive immune system can actually cause a range of nasty health complications. When people talk about boosting the immune system, what they really mean is keeping it balanced.

The following are some simple ways to keep your immune system working as it should:

Healthy diet

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is an important part of maintaining immune health. We're not saying you have to give up all your treats, but make sure you get enough fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains down as well. A multivitamin tablet, such as the NATURELO One Daily Multivitamin, can help fill any nutritional gaps, but isn't a substitute for eating well. Vitamin C is also known for promoting a healthy immune system.

Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is known to benefit the immune system. If you find you have trouble drifting off to sleep, some melatonin could help reset your body clock. If environmental factors, such as light and sound, keep you up, try sleeping with earplugs and a sleep mask. The Blockouts Eye Shade is an excellent choice, and it comes with some bonus earplugs.

Avoid stress where possible

It isn't possible to completely cut any stress from your life, but you can try to change how you respond to it. Yoga and mindfulness are great for stress relief, or you could try relaxing with an aromatherapy diffuser.

Quit smoking

Smoking can disrupt your immune system, so if you still smoke, now's the perfect time to quit. Nicorette Nicotine Gum and other nicotine replacements can help some people give up smoking.

