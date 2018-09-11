  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

What if your whole life was based on LIES? (Giveaway!)

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
What if your whole life was based on LIES? (Giveaway!)

St. Martin’s Press is partnering with me for a giveaway featuring the new novel, LIES (in stores Sept. 11,)… read on for the full scoop! Can you imagine finding out that everything you thought you knew and trusted was a complete fabrication?   And then suddenly finding out you are the center of a murder investigation.  […]

The post What if your whole life was based on LIES? (Giveaway!) appeared first on Rural Mom.

Around the Web