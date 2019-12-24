What happens when you don't get 8 hours of sleep

In theory, we all know we should be getting around eight hours of sleep per night. But for many, this may seem totally unattainable.

Whether it's stress, a busy lifestyle, or something else eating into those hours when you should be resting, eight hours of shut-eye are difficult to achieve. It might mean sacrificing time spent exercising, cooking, socializing, or playing with your kids -- just to spend time asleep.

The truth, however, is that sleep is as essential to good health as eating right and exercising. Sleep is arguably the most important component of a healthy life because, without it, everything else crumbles.

In fact, there are a number of studies that conclude the more sleep you get, the longer you will live. So what happens when you skimp on those eight hours and try to function on six or even fewer?

The good

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that between the years of 18 to 60, we need over 7 hours of sleep each and every night.

Sleep improves memory, cleanses the body of harmful inflammation, increases creativity, helps you to perform better, is responsible for higher grades in school, makes it easier to focus, helps you control your weight, makes you a happier person, and more. In essence, the proper amount of sleep is critical to enhancing everything that is good in life.

If you'd like to take a more in-depth look at sleep, consider The New York Times bestseller, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, which takes a deep dive into the power and purpose of sleep. We also recommend Dr. Nicole Moshfegh's handy reference guide of sleeping strategies called The Book of Sleep: 75 Strategies to Relieve Insomnia.

The bad

Most people mistakenly believe that missing a few hours of sleep is the equivalent of skipping a meal - you can do it safely and you might even reap some benefits. Unfortunately, research has determined that sleeping is more akin to breathing - if your body is deprived of oxygen for even a short amount of time, it may be irreparably damaged.

Not sleeping enough prevents your body from repairing itself. You may notice that your colds linger a little longer than they should, which might not seem too horrible. On the inside, however, your blood vessels aren't healing, so your risk for cardiovascular disease increases, even if you're eating right and exercising.

When you don't sleep, your body releases insulin, which increases your risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Your need to eat will increase, making it harder to maintain a healthy weight, and your ability to make decisions will be impaired. Your overall mood will spiral, making you lose interest in people, relationships, and activities that once brought you joy.

Solutions for a restful night

While some solutions may require lifestyle adjustments such as exercising regularly, avoiding stimulants, keeping a journal, and establishing healthier routines, there are a number of items that can help you achieve a more restful night.

Reduce stress

To better manage the accumulated stress of the day, stretch out and release the day's tension on a Clever Yoga Non-Slip Yoga Mat or gently knead those knots away with a massage pillow, like the Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat. It also might be helpful to meditate before bed if you find that your mind is racing at bedtime, so a Seat Of Your Soul Meditation Cushion is a great item to keep on hand and near the bed.

Create a more restful environment

To make sure the environment is more conducive to sleep, a Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine can help create the perfect environment with 30 non-repeating sound options that can put you in the proper mood for slumber. Additionally, Best Home Fashion's Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains can keep light from slipping in to disturb your rest.

Prevent interruptions

The two most common reasons you're prematurely roused from a restful night's sleep are light and sound. With ASUTRA Premium Lavender Silk Eye Pillow and Flents Quiet Time Ear Plugs, you can eradicate those two distractions so you're assured a peaceful night's rest.

Increase comfort

You won't believe the difference the right accessories add to the quality of your sleep. A Casper Pillow can provide much-needed neck support while aligning your spine. A Calming Comfort's Weighted Blanket offers the luxurious feeling of security so you can effortlessly drift off in the embrace of a blissful night's sleep.

Why we can't/don't sleep

There are many factors that can keep you from getting a proper night's sleep. Following is a quick list of possible reasons why your sleep is not as effective as it should be.

Medications: Some medications make you feel drowsy and some keep you awake. Either type can interfere with your regular sleep patterns.

Stress: If something is troubling you, it can keep you from both falling asleep and having a restful night when you do.

Snoring: Whether it's you or a partner, snoring can keep you from having uninterrupted sleep. Try earplugs or a white noise machine.

Light: The light from a nightlight, a glow from a lamp, or falling asleep with the TV on can all affect the nerve bundle located behind the eyes to keep you from getting a proper night's rest. Try blackout curtains or an eye mask.

Hunger: You don't stop feeling hungry just because you fall asleep. Those pangs can make for a restless night. Try drinking a protein shake before bed.

Exercise: In almost all instances, exercise helps with sleep. The one time it doesn't is if you do intense cardio within 2 hours of bedtime. Wear a fitness tracker to make sure you're getting enough activity each day.

Stimulants: Anything that affects you, such as caffeine, chocolate, nicotine, or alcohol, can keep you from getting a good night's sleep. Switch to herbal tea if you want a cup before bed.

Interruptions: Noise, lights, and movement from your partner can all create undesirable interruptions. Even if your sleep is only momentarily disturbed, it can have a negative impact on the rest you get for the entire night.

Discomfort: If you feel any sort of discomfort, whether it is from an injury, a medical condition, or just an old pillow, you will not sleep as well as you should. Try out a new pillow or mattress topper.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.