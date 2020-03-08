What can protect you from coronavirus – and what will not

People wearing face masks, grocery aisles cleared of food and supplies, schools and businesses closing... the spread of coronavirus has had a near-apocalyptic effect, causing the public to panic.

But if there's one thing you should not do, it's panic.

The ways you can keep yourself healthy are much in line with any flu season. If you're a normally healthy individual (with no factors like a compromised immune system or direct contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus), there are simple things you can do to safeguard your health. There are also measures that are wasteful and even unwise.

Here, we break down the things people are doing to protect themselves from coronavirus and whether they are helpful or not.

Washing your hands: Always helpful

Proper handwashing is one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you healthy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). When washing hands, wet hands with running water and scrub hands with soap for 20 seconds, then rinse hands and dry with a clean towel.

Wash hands after using the bathroom, before touching or eating food, before and after being in contact with a sick person, after coughing or sneezing, after touching an animal, or after touching garbage. Wash kids' hands frequently, too. Bottom line: wash your hands as much as possible.

Avoiding touching your face: Always helpful

You should always try to keep your hands away from your mouth, nose, and eyes, says the CDC. This can be a difficult habit to overcome, but the last thing you want is for the germs on your hands to transfer to your face. Monitor kids in your care to make sure they aren't putting their hands (or anything else) on their faces or in their mouths.

Sleeping more: Always helpful

According to the CDC, "Getting enough sleep is important for people of all ages to stay in good health." In order to best support your immune system, you should be getting a minimum of seven hours per night. Children should be getting even more; the CDC says that teens need a minimum of eight hours, while infants need at least 12. And it should be restorative, restful sleep, so keep the room you sleep in quiet, dark, well-ventilated, and avoid anything that might disrupt your slumber, like restless pets in your bed or drinking alcohol before bedtime.

Eating healthier: Always helpful

Proper nutrition is the foundation of well-being. Striving to eat as healthily as possible is always worthwhile, so if you have access to fresh produce, whole grains, and lean proteins, then these are what should make up the majority of your diet. Drink lots of water, and avoid alcohol, drugs, and processed foods.

Staying home: Helpful (especially if you are sick)

Staying home is critical if you feel under the weather or have a compromised immune system. According to the World Health Organization, "Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties." If these are your primary symptoms, and you do not have a running nose and sneezing (associated more with the common cold or allergies), stay home and rest. If you absolutely must leave the house, this is when you should wear a face mask to prevent spreading your germs to others.

Wearing a face mask/respirator: Not helpful (unless you are sick)

Wearing a face mask is actually discouraged right now because medical professionals need them. Even if you do find them in stock, they are marked way up in price and these alone will not prevent you from getting sick. Only wear one if your doctor has told you to, or if you potentially have coronavirus and need to go out in public.

Using hand sanitizer: Helpful (when you can't wash your hands with soap and water)

There are times when your hands get dirty but you don't have access to a sink. For example, after riding public transportation or touching the railing on a staircase. In instances such as these, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that's at least 60 percent alcohol.

Using an air purifier: Not helpful (in most cases)

Though neither the CDC nor the WHO has released an official statement about using air purifiers with regards to coronavirus, health officials report that most air purifiers' HEPA filters are unable to filter coronavirus particles (because they're too small to be captured by the filter) and that you're better off just staying in a well-ventilated room.

However, HEPA-certified air purifiers can filter out other respiratory irritants, so it could be helpful should you want to protect yourself from mold and other bacteria that can diminish your immune function and leave you susceptible to illness. An air purifier can also help you breathe easier when congested.

Monitoring your temperature: Helpful (when you have symptoms)

Since one of the symptoms of coronavirus is a fever, it's smart to monitor your temperature (and anyone you take care of, like children) when you feel under the weather. If you have a fever, stay home and rest. If it spikes, call your doctor.

Upgrading to powerful antibacterial soap: Not helpful

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement saying that there isn't sufficient research to show that antibacterial soap is superior to regular soap when it comes to preventing illness. So stick to whatever soap you already use and just focus on thorough and frequent handwashing (detailed above).

Avoiding people who seem sick: Always helpful

Use your best judgment and behave kindly and respectfully. Chances are, someone who seems sick does not have coronavirus and may not even be contagious. In general, maintain a healthy amount of personal space away from anyone who is coughing.

Taking medications or supplements: Can be helpful (to reduce fever and boost immunity)

Don't go overboard on supplements and over-the-counter medications in an effort to ward off coronavirus. Stick to your normal daily routine of prescriptions and OTC medications. If you do want to boost your immune system, consider adding something simple like vitamin C, elderberry, or a multivitamin. If you do start to run a fever, take an anti-fever medication. Remember that rest and proper nutrition are more effective than immunity-boosting medications and vitamins.

Using tissues: Helpful (when you cough or sneeze -- and discard immediately after use)

The CDC's guidelines on using tissues are simple: "Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash." Whenever possible, reach for a tissue if you feel a cough or sneeze coming on rather than covering your face with your hand or elbow. Remember to wash your hands after coughing, sneezing, and nose-blowing, too.

Going to the doctor: Helpful (if you are having symptoms and you call ahead)

You should contact a medical professional if you experience worrisome symptoms; however, you shouldn't rush to the local clinic or ER at the first sign of illness. It's critical to take precautions to prevent the spread of illness, whether it's coronavirus or not. The CDC urges you to call your doctor before any appointment so the clinic can take the necessary steps to keep anyone else from being exposed or infected. Medical centers urge people to call ahead versus just showing up, because that creates breeding grounds for the spread of viruses.

Stocking up on essentials: Always helpful

It's always wise to have enough food, medications, water, and other daily household essentials like toilet paper and other hygiene products on hand just in case your store runs out or you become ill and need to stay home. Fortunately, you can order a lot of these items online for delivery within a few days.

Cleaning: Always helpful

Remove your shoes as soon as you enter your home so as not to track germs inside. Clean surfaces you're frequently in contact with often, such as doorknobs, your phone, any items in your bag or purse, remote controls, countertops, handles, handles, railings, your steering wheel, etc. It's also a good practice to clean your dog's feet after taking them out for walks.

Canceling travel: Not helpful (except to certain regions)

Keep that vacation booked - unless you are traveling to areas with confirmed cases of coronavirus and can avoid holding off on traveling there (especially if you are elderly or have a compromised immune system). These areas right now are limited to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan. You should also avoid traveling to the West Coast if you aren't in optimal health, as more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed there in recent days.

Believing everything you hear: Not helpful

Empowering yourself with news from credible sources like WHO, the CDC, medical professionals is helpful, but trusting that everything you hear on the news, and especially on social media or from for-profit companies trying to sell products, is unwise. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and the best way to prevent panic and wasteful spending is to inform yourself and listen to trusted sources with direct knowledge of coronavirus.

