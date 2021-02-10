What are the safest infant car seats?

Here are some of the safest car seats for your baby

Driving your tiny, fragile newborn around in a car can feel completely unintuitive, especially as a new parent. Is your infant car seat safest for your baby? Did you do enough research on car seats? Did you miss any car seat brands you should have looked into?

It's natural for parents to wonder which are the safest infant car seats. The following list contains some of the safest on the market, any of which would greatly decrease the chance of your baby being injured in the event of a collision.

How to choose a car seat that’s safe for infants

Infant car seats are exclusively rear-facing, which allows them to absorb the majority of the crash force in the most serious of collisions, supporting the head and neck in a way that forward-facing car seats don't. They're also designed to properly fit the small bodies of newborns and have the level of recline they require for safe travel. Infant car seats also usually have a stay-in-car base, making it easier to lift your baby out in their car seat, without having to reinstall the seat every time.

How can I be sure my baby’s car seat is installed properly?

First, always follow the installation instructions for your car seat precisely. The exact way you should install your car seat varies between makes and models, so consult the user manual. We'd highly recommend finding a certified child safety seat technician in your area who can install your car seat for you or check it's installed correctly, in addition to talking you through correct installation. Some local fire departments offer this service, or you can use the National Child Passenger Safety Certification website to find a technician in your area.

The safest infant car seats of 2021

UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat: $299.99 at AmazonThe MESA's innovative "SMARTSecure System" combines a standard LATCH system with a visual indicator that tells you the seat is properly secured, so you can rest assured your baby's car seat is locked safely in place. It has impressive side impact protection and an intuitive five-point harness. Also available at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Evenflo Gold SensorSafe SecureMax Smart Infant Car Seat: $219.99 at AmazonThanks to the SensorSafe system, this car seat alerts you if your child has come unbuckled, if the temperature's unsafe, if your child has been seated for too long, or if your child is left unattended. The SafeZone Load Leg technology keeps your baby safer in the event of a frontal collision. The structural integrity is roughly two times the federal standard.

Britax B-Safe Ultra Cool Flow Infant Car Seat: $249.99 at Kohl'sNot only does this car seat have a range of great safety features, it's also designed to prevent overheating, so it's great for warm climates. We love that it has an impact-absorbing base and an impact-stabilizing steel frame. Plus, it exceeds federal safety standards. Also available at Amazon.

Clek Liing Infant Car Seat: $349.99 at AmazonClek's Rigid LATCH system keeps baby snug and secure. The Load Leg reduces rotations and absorbs shock in a collision, reducing the force of a crash by roughly 40%. It's also notable for its advanced side impact protection.

Baby Trend Secure Snap Tech 35 Infant Car Seat: from $94.79 at Amazon (was $119.99)It might not have all the advanced technologies of pricier options, but this is a solid choice for anyone who wants a safe infant car seat but is on a tight budget. It has a secure LATCH system and excellent side impact head protection from EPS energy-absorbing foam.

Doona Infant Car Seat/Stroller with LATCH Base: $499.99 at Bed Bath and BeyondThis infant car seat's innovative design features built-in wheels that you simply flip down to transform it into a stroller. This doesn't impact the seat's safety — in fact, it has impressive side impact protection and is tested to ensure it meets the strictest US car seat safety standards. Also available at Amazon.

Maxi-Cosi Mico 30 Infant Car Seat: $149.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)The secure LATCH base stays in your most-used car but you can also safety fit this car seat without a base when you need to. The five-point harness keeps baby secure, and the fact you can remove the seat covers without unthreading the harness means you don't risk rethreading it incorrectly. Also available at Best Buy.

Britax Endeavours Infant Car Seat: $299.99 at Kohl'sWith two layers of side impact protection, a shock-absorbing base, and a steel anti-rebound bar to reduce rotation in a collision, your baby will be well protected should you have a car accident. It's easy to fit thanks to the LATCH system while the recline and level indicators help you get the correct installation angle.

Bugaboo Turtle by Nuna Infant Car Seat: $299.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (was $349.99)Offering cocoon-like protection with the brand's signature Bugaboo style, this car seat is an excellent choice for safety-conscious parents. It contains EPS energy absorbing memory foam to manage impact energy in a collision and has solid side impact protection. It fits almost any Bugaboo stroller, too. Also available at Amazon.

Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat: $249.99 at Kohl'sWe love this infant car seat for its LockSure steel-reinforced seat belt locking system, its anti-rebound bar for additional stability, and extendable headrest to keep your baby safe as they grow. Also available at Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Platinum XT Infant Car Seat: from $219.91 at Amazon (was $249.99)This car seat is easy to install correctly and securely with the SnugLock LATCH system. The SafetyCore Energy Absorption Zone helps absorb all collision energy in the event of a crash to keep your baby safe. Also available at Kohl's.

