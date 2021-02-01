What are the health benefits of strawberries?

Are strawberries healthy?

Nothing says summer more than a fresh strawberry. Whether you get them from your farmers’ market, the grocery store, or grow them yourself, strawberries are a delightful perk of warmer months.

Almost all American households consume strawberries, and they are one of the most kid-friendly fruits. In fact, strawberries are in such high demand that they are grown in every U.S. state and Canadian province, though California produces most of them. Strawberries make people so happy that ancient Romans thought they cured depression.

Why you should eat more strawberries

Unfortunately, strawberries don’t cure depression, but studies show they do contain a significant amount of vitamin C, which contributes to skin and immune health. According to Healthline, they also contain potassium and are rich in antioxidants, which means they contain heart benefits and can help with blood sugar control. Because they are a low glycemic index, they are a good fruit choice for diabetics and people keeping an eye on their blood sugar. Strawberries are also a good source of folate, which is a B9 vitamin that pregnant people and older adults need.

Of course, the sweet fruit contains sugar, but only trace amounts of fat and no salt. A serving of strawberries — about eight berries, depending on size — usually contains around 30 calories. They have a good amount of fiber and water, which means that eating strawberries will keep you fuller longer than a packaged snack with a similar calorie count. Fiber also contributes to good gut bacteria and can help prevent a variety of diseases.

Eating strawberries has been linked to a lower instance of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cancer.

If you have young kids, keep in mind that a strawberry allergy is somewhat common. Observe kids closely the first few times they try strawberries.

Healthiest way to eat strawberries

The best way to eat strawberries is fresh, raw, and whole. The nutrients are most intact right off the vine, and they are most delicious when they’re recently picked.

Washing strawberries

A note about strawberry cleanliness: Strawberries regularly top the list of the “dirty dozen” fruits and vegetables. This means they have been found to contain higher amounts of pesticides from commercial farming. Don’t worry too much, as the residue is below guidelines, but to make sure your fruit is extra clean, you can wash them with our best of the best rated Fruit and Vegetable Wash. Another option with strawberries is to buy them frozen and use them in smoothies. Frozen fruits and vegetables often retain more nutrients than their fresh counterparts.

What you can make with strawberries

Whether you’re going to make jam, jelly, or preserves or blend them up into a smoothie, strawberries make a versatile addition to your diet. They can even complement main dishes and certainly jazz up a spinach salad.

For jam, jelly, preserves, or compote, the essential materials include a canning kit, pectin, sugar, and jars. To incorporate strawberries into your breakfast (or lunch, dinner, or snack), you can make juice or, of course, smoothies, which require a juicer or blender. For muffins, breads, shortcake, and other baked goods, you need a nonstick bakeware set. Finally, for a summertime treat, you’ll want a classic pie dish as ruby red as the fruits themselves.

Storing strawberries

For at-home storage of picked strawberries, it’s best to keep them dry so they don’t rot as quickly. Wash them right before you’re ready to enjoy them. Store them in a single layer in a lidded storage container in the refrigerator and keep an eye on them: if one starts to go bad, remove and compost it so it doesn’t spoil the bunch.

Grow your own strawberries

To make your own strawberry garden, there are a few different options. If you don’t have an outdoor garden space, you can do a hydroponic garden system or indoor garden. Outside in direct sunshine, raised beds are a popular option that maximize surface area. Strawberries also do well in vertical planters.

Strawberries like rich soil, so a garden composter could help make the soil nutrient-rich enough. Strawberries do better with a drip irrigation system than a sprinkler because getting the fruit wet can lead to mold or rot. They grow better if the soil is wet but the fruit stays dry.

No matter how you get strawberries into your diet, they are a healthy, colorful, delicious fruit.

