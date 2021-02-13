What are the health benefits of sea moss?

Is sea moss healthy?

Native to the Atlantic coast of North America and Europe, sea moss has been used for medicinal and dietary reasons since the mid-1800s. Also known as “Irish moss” due to its popularity during Ireland’s potato famine in the 1840s, sea moss has been used as a natural remedy to certain illnesses.

Early studies suggest sea moss may indeed have health benefits. However, there are still many mysteries surrounding this red alga, and how much it can impact your health.

Top health benefits of sea moss

Sea moss is packed full of essential minerals and nutrients, such as:

Magnesium

Calcium

Vitamins B12 & B2

Vitamin C

Zinc

Iron

Iodine

Fiber

It also possesses anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties that may make it a healthy addition to your life.

Improved gut health and digestion

Sea moss serves as a prebiotic for your gut, which allows good bacteria to thrive. It’s also full of fiber, which promotes a healthy colon and digestive system, while removing harmful bacteria. Sea moss may also promote weight loss and improved metabolism.

Healthy immune system

As a supplement to your diet, sea moss may help you fight off common infections and viruses like the flu. This is due to its high content of amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins.

Vibrant skin and hair

Rich in sulfur, sea moss is a great addition to most skincare routines. When applied topically as a gel mask, it can eliminate unwanted microorganisms that lead to acne, but it also moisturizes your skin. Additionally, sea moss contains collagen, which can keep your skin looking and feeling healthy, and may also be an effective conditioning agent for your hair.

Improved thyroid function

Your thyroid controls many key aspects of your body, including your metabolism, mood, and essential bodily functions. It does this by producing thyroid hormones made with iodine.

Since the body does not naturally produce iodine, it’s necessary to get it elsewhere in your diet. That’s where sea moss comes in. Because it’s chock full of this essential mineral, a small dose of sea moss each day can help regulate the amount of iodine in your system.

Improved mood and energy levels

Your emotional health is as important as your physical well-being. Sea moss contains vitamins and minerals that act as mood boosters, such as magnesium and potassium.

It’s also rich in Vitamin B2 (specifically riboflavin, which helps to break down proteins, carbohydrates, and fats), Vitamin B9 (useful in creating red blood cells), and iron. If your diet is primarily plant-based, consider adding sea moss to some of your meals.

Muscle-building

Another property of sea moss is the amino acid taurine, which is used in building muscle and burning fat rather than carbs. If you work out regularly, consider adding a bit of powdered sea moss to your post-workout smoothie.

Common forms of sea moss

In addition to its raw form, which is sun dried and packaged, sea moss comes in two main varieties: gel and powder (or capsule).

Gel

Sea moss gel can be consumed or used as part of your skincare regimen (facial masks, lotions, and related skincare products). To create a gel from raw sea moss, soak it in water for a day, then toss it into a blender until it has the right consistency.

Because sea moss is virtually flavorless, you can add it to most dishes as a dietary supplement. It also doubles as a thickening agent in soups, desserts and smoothies.

Powder or capsule

You can consume sea moss in capsule form as an oral supplement, or you can add the flavorless sea moss powder to your meals.

Organic vs. wildcrafted sea moss

Wildcrafted sea moss tends to have the best health benefits, but many suppliers grow the algae in artificial salt pools. Although the packaging may say “organic,” the sea moss that comes from these pools is typically nutrient- and mineral-deficient.

Moreover, organic sea moss is often full of preservatives, which give it a longer shelf life. The artificial pools it grows in may also give it a salty taste. In some cases, organic sea moss may also have a chemical smell.

Check the packaging before you buy sea moss — in any form — and make sure it's from a reputable source and get the best health benefits.

Safety and health concerns of sea moss

According to WebMD, you should consume no more than two tablespoons of sea moss a day. Having too much may lead to an excessive amount of iodine in your system. Not only can this lead to an enlarged thyroid, it could mean greater health problems down the road.

Because research about sea moss is still in the early stages, not enough is known about health concerns yet. If you’re considering adding sea moss to your diet, do so in moderation to avoid health risks.

