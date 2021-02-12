What are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds?

Are pumpkin seeds good for you?

Looking for a new snack to boost your health? Pumpkin seeds are tasty, filling and provide a wide range of health benefits. As with any healthy foods, pumpkin seeds won't miraculously cure all your ailments, but they can play a vital role in a balanced diet.

Before you start eating pumpkin seeds like candy, you might want to know more about its nutritional profile and health benefits. We'll also clue you in on some excellent ways to enjoy pumpkin seeds if you don't just want to eat them straight up.

Pumpkin seeds nutritional profile

According to the USDA, one-third cup of pumpkin seeds contain 15% of the recommended daily iron intake, 15% of fatty acids, and 8% of the fiber needed for the day — and this is just from a small snack. These nutritious seeds also contain a notable amount of protein, magnesium, potassium, zinc, calcium, choline and omega fatty acids. Therefore, just eating a small amount of pumpkin seeds regularly can make a notable nutritional difference. In addition to making pumpkin seeds a regular part of your diet, you might want to consider taking a multivitamin supplement to help cover all the bases.

Health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Knowing a little about the nutritional profile of pumpkin seeds is beneficial, but what does this mean in real terms? Listed below are some potential health benefits of pumpkin seeds.

Bone health

Due to the magnesium contained in pumpkin seeds, it is beneficial for bone formation and overall bone health. A high magnesium intake is particularly useful in decreasing the risk of osteoporosis post-menopause, and generally increasing bone density in middle age individuals.

Reduction of diabetes risk

According to a study published by the National Institutes for Health, low intake of magnesium has been linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. As such, regularly eating pumpkin seeds (along with other magnesium-containing foods and potentially a magnesium supplement) could decrease the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. What's more, pumpkin seeds may reduce spikes in blood sugar and help improve insulin levels, which can protect against the harmful complications of diabetes in those who have it.

Heart health

Pumpkin seeds are rich in omega fatty acids, which are beneficial to heart health. These fatty acids can play a role in lessening the possibility of heart disease and reducing the risk of artery hardening, which can lead to heart attacks and other complications. The high magnesium levels in pumpkin seeds can also help reduce and regulate blood pressure. High blood pressure is a risk factor for heart attacks, so it follows that eating plenty of pumpkin seeds can play a small part in reducing the chance of suffering a heart attack. It appears that pumpkin seeds and other plant seeds have a measured benefit for all-around cardiovascular health too.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Because pumpkin seeds are rich in a wide range of antioxidants, it has a natural anti-inflammatory effect. Antioxidants not only protect our bodies from damage to cells that can lead to disease, it also reduces levels of inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation plays a part in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's, rheumatoid arthritis and type 2 diabetes. So, reducing unwanted inflammation is highly beneficial for overall health.

Better sleep

Pumpkin seeds are rich in amino acid tryptophan, which is used to treat chronic insomnia. Tryptophan is converted by the body into melatonin and serotonin, which both help with sleep. Consuming tryptophan from pumpkin seeds, with a source of carbohydrates, is just as effective as taking prescription grade tryptophan for sleep. Magnesium and zinc, which are also found abundantly in pumpkin seeds, are also important for sleep regulation. This combination means that eating pumpkin seeds close to bedtime could help you sleep better.

Improved sperm quality

Trying to get pregnant? The high levels of zinc found in pumpkin seeds are linked to improved sperm health, which makes a speedy conception more likely.

May lower cholesterol

The fiber found in pumpkin seeds can help decrease the total amount of cholesterol found in the blood. In addition, pumpkin seeds are rich in sterols. Plant sterols play a part in reducing levels of LDL cholesterol. This is the "bad cholesterol" that can lead to heart attacks, strokes and other serious health issues. Eating pumpkin seeds shouldn't replace other methods for reducing cholesterol, but it can certainly help as part of a bigger picture.

Ways to eat pumpkin seeds

Munching through a handful of pumpkin seeds is fine, but there are other ways to get more of these seeds in the diet. Those who don’t like unsalted pumpkin seeds may find salted or flavored pumpkin seeds more palatable, such as David Seeds Roasted and Salted Pumpkin Seeds. Of course, you'll need to keep an eye on your sodium intake, but eating some salted pumpkin seeds still has more nutritional value than eating a bag of salted potato chips. To give unseasoned pumpkin seeds a kick, add granola, sprinkle on top of oatmeal, or use it to make pesto in place of pine nuts. Add pumpkin seeds to salads, or use them to garnish soups and stews. You can also add pumpkin seed meal to smoothies, use it for baking, or disguise it in a range of other dishes. Peanut butter or other nut butter on toast or swirled into oatmeal can be switched to pumpkin seed butter, such as Lieber's Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter. The flavor might be different, but it's still very pleasant.

