What are the health benefits of pistachios?

Are pistachios good for you?

Pistachios, those little greenish nuts, have been a popular food since the Bronze Age and were said to grow in the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Surprisingly, they are actually not nuts at all. They’re seeds! Pistachios grow on trees and come from fruit. However, like nuts, they contain protein, fiber, antioxidants and several essential nutrients.

Pistachios are popular among people who follow a Mediterranean diet, adherents to which have some of the highest life expectancies in the world. The nuts are a staple in many dishes from the Middle East, where pistachios are native and still most prominently produced.

Pistachios are in the cashew family, so do be aware of nut allergies when incorporating them into your diet. Be careful when introducing pistachios to young children, and follow your healthcare provider’s advice on when and how to incorporate nuts into your child’s diet.

Why you should eat more pistachios

Pistachios are packed with vitamins and protein

Pistachios are a fantastic addition to your healthy diet. According to Healthline, they have many nutritional benefits. A serving of pistachios is an ounce, about a handful, or about 50 nuts. One serving contains about 150 calories and several vitamins, including potassium, phosphorus, Vitamin B6, thiamine, copper and manganese and is also a whopping six grams of protein. The fat content is 90% unsaturated fat. This one serving also gives you a good source of fiber, which helps your gut produce healthy bacteria.

Pistachios help regulate blood sugar levels

Foods with these high levels of vitamins and minerals are touted as being good for regulating blood sugar levels, which can decrease the risk of Type 2 diabetes. The amino acids which help with the protein content increase blood flow, which helps with a variety of conditions including a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.

Pistachios are full of antioxidants

Pistachios are also an antioxidant-rich food. This means that it may help your body keep disease at bay, including cancer. The particular antioxidants in pistachios are linked to healthy eyes and lower instances of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Pistachios can help with weight management

While some people balk at the calorie and fat content in nuts like pistachios, they are one of the most efficient foods in terms of their ratio of high protein to relatively low calories, making it a good food for weight management. These nuts are energy-dense so you feel full from the fat and fiber and have energy from the calories and protein. A plus of the fats in nuts is that studies have shown that the gut does not absorb them, which means you don’t retain the fat in your body once you digest them. This is one of the main ways nuts can be a healthy snack for someone concerned about maintaining a healthy weight.

A tip to get the most health benefits out of pistachios is to buy them still in the shell. In-shell pistachios usually don’t have as much added salt as ones sold shelled. The act of shelling each individual nut helps you slow down your eating, allowing your body to alert you when you’re getting full. Plus, the refuse from the shells gives you a visual hint that you’ve eaten enough. There’s something about keeping your hands busy while you’re eating that slows the body down enough to appreciate and enjoy eating a food like pistachios instead of mindlessly snacking on it while you’re doing something else.

How to get the most out of your pistachios

Incorporate pistachios into other foods

Pistachios make a fantastic energy-boosting midday snack, but they can be a healthy addition to many other foods, as well. They add a crunchy ingredient to salads or work as a garnish for baked fish or chicken. People also use them in granola or to top off a bowl of soup or freshly made hummus. The flavor profile of pistachios is mild enough to complement savory or sweet dishes but strong enough that you notice them when they’re incorporated into a meal.

Add pistachios to desserts

Pistachios make for a delicate but distinctive ice cream flavor. You can make it at home using an ice cream maker. Pistachios also feature prominently in many other desserts such as spumoni, baklava, brittle and Turkish delight. Baked goods with pistachios are beloved for their subtly nutty, sweet taste and green or purple color. Use a nonstick bakeware set or muffin pan to make yummy pistachio breakfast breads, muffins or cupcakes. Or, use chopped up pistachios for a tart or cheesecake crust in a springform pan.

Use pistachios for sauces and spreads

Use your blender or food processor to make pesto or nut butter out of pistachios. Pistachio-based pesto is a fantastic marinade or rub for meat dishes, and pistachio butter and raspberry jam makes for a decadent lunch when you crave PB and J but want to try something different. Play around with different combinations of flavors. May we suggest rosemary mint pistachio pesto or honey rose pistachio butter?

Grow your own pistachio tree

If you’d like to have your own pistachio tree, be aware that they grow best in desert climates but, once established, have proven to be a pretty hearty tree that can live 300 years, able to withstand winter temperatures and high summer heat. In the United States, they first succeeded growing them in New Mexico and then began growing successful pistachio trees in California. They like long, hot summers and cannot tolerate humid climates or soil that does not drain properly. To get pistachio trees that produce edible seeds, you need a male and female tree. A pistachio tree or two makes for a lovely addition to your garden.

