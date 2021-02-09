What are the health benefits of magnesium?

How magnesium can benefit your health

Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral. It’s found in all parts of nature: plants, animals, the earth, humans and the ocean. Even though we’re partially made of magnesium, most people don’t get enough of this health-boosting mineral. You may not notice you’re magnesium deficient, but common symptoms of a magnesium deficiency include stomach issues such as nausea, vomiting or a lack of appetite, and energy issues such as weakness or fatigue.

In extreme cases of vitamin deficiency, people can experience muscle issues like cramps, numbness or tingling, abnormal heart rhythms and even seizures. Fortunately, it’s fairly easy to get more magnesium to improve your body’s function and overall health. Always check with your healthcare provider before beginning a new supplement.

What does magnesium do?

Magnesium’s main purpose in the body is to help with bodily reactions. It mostly lives in your bones, but also your blood, tissue and muscles. It helps convert food into energy and create new proteins from amino acids. It helps maintain your genes, your DNA and RNA, and it assists your brain in its communication with the rest of the body.

Physical benefits of magnesium

Most people seek additional magnesium because of the role it plays with your muscles. Magnesium can help regulate the contraction and relaxation mechanism in your muscles. Because it gets rid of lactate (the chemical that makes you sore after you exercise) and moves blood sugar to the muscles, many people take magnesium supplements or magnesium gummies to boost exercise performance.

Magnesium supplements have been studied extensively, and Healthline reports that in addition to exercise benefits, magnesium supplements lead users having less insulin production and lower stress hormone levels. Less insulin means you’re less likely to develop blood sugar issues such as Type 2 diabetes, and less stress is good for everyone. Magnesium supplement use has also been linked to lower blood pressure and provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

Migraine users tend to be magnesium deficient, so adding a magnesium supplement can help prevent and treat migraines. In fact, magnesium has been shown to work better than medication for some people with migraines. Magnesium-rich foods can also reduce migraine symptoms.

Women who use magnesium have reported a decrease in their physical premenstrual syndrome symptoms such as bloating, abdominal cramps, tiredness and body aches. Pregnant women who take magnesium say it helps with leg cramps and restless leg syndrome, as well as constipation. If you’re pregnant and interested in magnesium, check with your healthcare provider before adding a supplement.

Mental benefits of magnesium

Magnesium supplements have been linked to decreased depression symptoms, due to magnesium’s role in brain function impacting a person’s mood. Women have reported that magnesium helps with the mental effects of PMS, such as irritability.

How to get more magnesium

Besides taking a daily supplement, there are a couple other ways to get more magnesium into your body.

Eat more magnesium-rich foods

Foods that contain magnesium are often those that also have antioxidants, including dark chocolate, which is a decadent way to get some minerals in your diet. Fatty fish like halibut, mackerel and salmon have high levels of magnesium.

Other foods with “good fats” are sources of magnesium. Nuts like cashews and almonds and seeds like pumpkin and flax have high levels of magnesium, as do leafy greens like spinach and swiss chard. Black beans, tofu and quinoa are high in protein as well as magnesium. Finally, avocados and bananas are great for upping your intake of the mineral.

Use your blender to make an avocado, spinach, banana, flax seed and cashew milk smoothie, giving you a ton of magnesium in one delicious drink. Make your own nut butter in the blender or food processor and incorporate flax seeds and various nuts. Eat your magnesium-rich nut butter on whole grain bread or mix it into your morning oatmeal for added benefits.

Magnesium in the bath

To soak some magnesium into your skin and reap the muscle and pain-relief benefits, seek out magnesium bath salts. Often called “Epsom salts,” they’re made of magnesium sulfate, containing magnesium, sulfur and oxygen. There’s no salt in Epsom salts — the chemical structure, look and the way it dissolves in water is what gives it its name. When added to a warm bath, Epsom salts release magnesium ions into the water, which are believed to be absorbed into your body through the skin. People also use Epsom salts in cosmetics, face washes and as a laxative, though they should not be used long-term for constipation or laxative effects.

Some Epsom salts, such as Dr. Teal’s Soothe and Sleep Soak Epsom Salts, can soothe your sore body and help you drift off to sleep. There are also sleep soaks for kids, though parents should make sure their children are not drinking bath water, as ingesting Epsom salts causes bloating and loose stool. These types of bath soaks use the power of a nice, warm bath mixed with sleep-encouraging lavender while incorporating the health benefits of magnesium.

People who use bath salts often see reductions in insomnia or other sleep issues. Magnesium helps the body promote melatonin, a natural chemical that can help you fall asleep.

