What are the health benefits of flaxseed?

Are flaxseeds good for you?

Flaxseeds are a superfood whose Latin name translates to “the most useful.” They’ve been grown for thousands of years because of their various health benefits and numerous uses.Flaxseed provides protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and more into a tiny seed. It can be used in baked goods, sprinkled into yogurt or drizzled on salad to reap its nutritional advantages. It can be woven into linen or grown in your garden, too.

Read on to learn more about flaxseed and how you can simply incorporate it into your diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Why should you eat more flaxseed?

According to Healthline, flaxseed is one of the best and easiest foods to incorporate into your already healthy diet. One serving is considered a tablespoon or seven grams. This one little serving packs a nutritional punch, providing over a gram of protein, healthy omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and only 37 calories. It’s recommended that you have one serving of flax per day.

Healthy fats

The fat and fiber in flaxseed is where most of the health benefits originate. Your body doesn’t produce these fats on its own, so you need to eat foods rich in them to get the health benefits. These benefits include reduced inflammation, lower cholesterol and even the potential for less tumor growth. People who have a good amount of healthy fats in their diets also have lower instances of heart disease and stroke.

Fiber

Flaxseeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. The combo promotes a healthy gut and can help you maintain regular stools. Soluble fiber slows down your intestines, which benefits your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber pulls water into your stools which can help ease constipation or provide relief to those with irritable bowel or diverticulitis.

Vitamins

A serving of flaxseed contains several vitamins and nutrients. Flaxseed is a good source of B vitamins, including B1 and B6. It contains folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Flaxseed also has antioxidants called lingens which are tied to lower rates of cancer, especially breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prostate cancer in men.

Protein

The protein in flaxseed is plant-based, which is a plus for people who don’t eat meat but who need protein sources in their diet. It has the same health and energy benefits as meat-based protein. Because of the combination of fiber, fat and protein, flaxseed and foods that incorporate it make you feel fuller longer, aiding in weight management and healthy snacking.

How to get the most out of your flaxseed

Whole flaxseeds

There are myriad uses for whole flaxseeds that don't involve processing them. You receive some benefits from whole flaxseeds, but your body passes the outer shells since it can’t break them down. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest and give you all available nutrients. If you buy whole flaxseeds, grind them in your coffee grinder and store them in your freezer or cabinet in an airtight container.

Flaxseed for smoothies

Use your blender to make an avocado, spinach, banana, ground flaxseed and cashew milk smoothie, giving you a ton of magnesium, healthy fats and potassium in one delicious drink. Make your own nut butter in the blender or food processor and incorporate flaxseeds and various nuts to your liking.

Flaxseed in baking

Use a nonstick bakeware set or muffin pan to make quick breakfast breads that use ground or whole flaxseed. Vegans and people who can’t have eggs due to dietary restrictions or allergies use ground flaxseed and water to make an egg substitute for baked goods that doesn’t include animal products or a high cholesterol content.

Flaxseed mix-ins

People add flaxseed to water and drink it to fortify their fluids. You can sprinkle it on your oatmeal or yogurt for a nutritional boost in your breakfast. You can even mix it in with ground beef in a burger to increase nutrients and decrease the bulk with healthy fat and fiber instead of meat, which contains more unhealthy fats.

Dressings with flaxseed

You can use flaxseed oil, sometimes called linseed oil, as a healthy addition to salad dressing. It’s also a great alternative in stir-fry, but flaxseed oil is not recommended for very high-heat cooking. Store your flaxseed oil away from direct light. It’s worth noting that flaxseed oil does not contain fiber.

Flaxseed supplements

Take a flaxseed oil supplement if you don’t like foods with flaxseed or dislike the texture. Always check with your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement and make sure you take the supplement according to the package directions.

Flaxseed in fabrics

Flax is used to make linen, a fantastic lightweight material used in sheets, curtains and clothes, especially breezy clothes that are perfect for a hot day. It was a particular favorite in ancient Egypt, where it was considered a symbol of purity. Wearing linen won’t give you the nutritional benefits of flaxseed, but it’s a good fabric choice for people who have sensitive skin or who are prone to skin irritation. It’s also an extremely strong fiber, so it lasts a long time, and it’s more environmentally friendly to produce than cotton. Breathable and naturally absorbent, linen is also a natural insect repellent.

Grow your own flaxseed

Flax is an ornamental garden plant that’s often perennial, meaning it will come back year after year with proper care. Its pretty blue, yellow, white or red flowers make a lovely addition to your yard. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to grow your own flaxseed in enough of a crop to use at home, but you can enjoy the look of them from your kitchen window.

