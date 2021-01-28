What are the health benefits of bananas?

Banana health benefits

You might pick up a banana as a snack without thinking too much about it, but this tropical fruit is better for your health than you might imagine. Bananas contain a wide range of nutrients that are important for maintaining a strong, healthy body. Some of these nutrients have far-reaching health benefits, from improving your mood to lowering your risk of a stroke or heart attack.

We're not saying bananas are a miracle cure for all that ails you, just that regularly eating bananas is one small part of all-around health. Here are some of the health benefits of bananas.

Bananas are beneficial for digestive health

Containing approximately 10% of your fiber needs for the day, bananas can help keep your bowel movements regular. The soluble fiber found in bananas is particularly good for regulating the bowels and can aid in reducing intestinal inflammation, making them an excellent snack for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). What's more, the resistant starch that's found in underripe bananas helps feed the good bacteria in your gut, boosting beneficial intestinal flora for a healthier digestive system. This acts as a type of prebiotic, although you can also buy prebiotic supplements if you want to boost your gut flora further.

Bananas support heart health

Keeping your heart healthy is one of the most important things you can do for your overall health and longevity. After all, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and many other parts of the world. Bananas contain high levels of potassium, which plays a vital role in keeping your heart healthy, as it helps manage blood pressure and therefore reduce stress on the heart. The fiber, folate, and antioxidants found in bananas play their part in keeping the heart healthy. Bananas may also aid in lowering harmful varieties of cholesterol that can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is also beneficial to heart health, so it's worth considering taking a CoQ10 supplement.

Bananas can help you sleep

The amino acid tryptophan is found in bananas, a hefty dose of which can help you more easily drift off to sleep. That said, you'd need to eat a large number of bananas to make a noticeable difference in your sleep, so you might find a tryptophan supplement helpful, such as NOW Supplements L-Tryptophan Veg Capsules. In addition to the tryptophan, the vitamin B6 found in bananas can improve sleep, while the magnesium helps relax the muscles, which may put you in a more restful state conducive to a good night's sleep.

Eating bananas can improve your mood

While we'd never recommend simply eating bananas instead of proper medical or psychiatric care if you're suffering from an extremely low mood, bananas have the capacity to brighten your mood just a little. The tryptophan in bananas that can aid sleep can boost your mood as well. The body can turn tryptophan into serotonin, which is one of the hormones in our bodies that stabilizes our moods and promotes feelings of well-being and happiness. Bananas contain the vitamin B9, or folate, decent levels of which have been correlated to improved mood. Studies show that people suffering from depression have 25% lower folate levels in their bloodstream on average compared to people without depression. While this doesn't necessarily prove anything, it doesn't hurt to ensure you maintain health folate levels.

Refueling with bananas can boost athletic performance

In some studies, bananas have shown to be more effective at boosting energy and electrolyte levels than sports drinks such as Gatorade. A 2012 study compared performance in long-distance cycling races between competitors who refueled with Gatorade every 15 minutes and those who refueled with a banana and water every 15 minutes. Those who refueled with bananas and water had improved performance overall. Even if you aren't competing in a high-powered athletic environment, the sugars, energy, and electrolytes in bananas make them an excellent snack either post-workout or during a workout if you need a pick-me-up.

Bananas can reduce your risk of stroke

It's not accurate to say that bananas prevent strokes, as it certainly isn't as simple as that, but eating bananas regularly could reduce your risk of stroke. Thanks to their high levels of potassium and low levels of sodium, they're excellent for reducing blood pressure, and healthy blood pressure lowers your risk of suffering a stroke. Bananas also contain phytosterols which play an important part in lowering LDL cholesterol. This is the "bad cholesterol" that can clog your arteries and lead to an increased risk of stroke.

