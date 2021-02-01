What are the health benefits of apples?

Are apples healthy?

Apples are everywhere. They are a symbolic, idiomatic, yummy fruit. They adorn teachers’ desks and are in Greek and Roman myths, historical legends, and religious texts where their mere presence can incite wars, cause passionate arguments, or change the world.

Pilgrims planted the first apple trees in the United States, so they have been in the country since before it was a country. They are in cliches such as “you are the apple of my eye” and “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” One of the biggest technology companies in the world is named after them, and arguably one of the greatest bands of all time, The Beatles, used apples in their marketing and named their record label Apple Records.

Apples are so ubiquitous because they are usually available in stores year-round and have numerous health benefits. Worldwide, there are 7,500 known varieties of apples, though the grocery store carries maybe five different kinds. Whether you like the green, red, yellow, or multicolor ones, apples are a fantastic part of your diet.

Why you should eat more apples

Everyone knows apples are a nutritious food. According to Healthline, eating only one medium-sized apple a day is enough to fulfill the amount of fruit you need daily. They are super high in vitamin C; one apple has 14% of your reference daily intake. Vitamin C is good for your immune system and also your skin. Apples contain other vitamins, such as potassium, vitamin K, and B6.

They are also a fantastic source of fiber. Fiber fills you up, helps keep your gut bacteria healthy, and can help lower your cholesterol. Because of the high fiber and water content, apples are a good choice for a filling, healthy snack or part of a balanced meal. They will keep you full longer than packaged snack foods with far fewer calories. Most apples are 50 to 100 calories and all are fat and salt free.

Apple consumption has been studied and “an apple a day” can help people eat overall less calories, which contributes to weight loss. Plus, apple eating is linked to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, less instances of stroke and heart attack, a lower risk for Type 2 diabetes (due to their low glycemic index) and asthma, and, amazingly, lower rates of death from cancer. In terms of prevention, they are hugely successful fruits. Additionally, eating apples increases calcium absorption, which improves bone health and memory function.

Healthiest way to eat apples

The best way to eat your apples is whole or sliced with the skin on; many of the nutrients and antioxidants are in the skin. Eating the raw whole fruit is the best way to get all the health benefits, but applesauce, apple juice, and even apple pie all retain many of the health benefits of apples.

Picking apples

If you’re lucky enough to have an apple tree in your yard or want to go apple picking, a fruit picker is the simplest way to get the best apples up in the sunshine.

Washing apples

A note about apple cleanliness: Apples are considered one of the “dirty dozen” fruits and vegetables. This means they have been found to contain higher amounts of pesticides from commercial farming. Don’t worry too much because the residue is below guidelines, but to make sure your fruit is extra clean, you can wash them with Environne Purely Essential Fruit and Vegetable Wash.

Cooking with apples

Slice them, dice them, bake them in a pie. Juice them, wash them, blend them. You can incorporate apples into many different recipes.

To prepare raw apples for lunch or before cooking them, we recommend a highly rated apple slicer and corer. If you’re going to be making a pie or have a particularly picky toddler, you’ll need a sturdy apple peeler. To make your own delicious apple juice or to make a blend using apple juice as a base, you can use a juicer.

Make smooth, lump-free applesauce in an Instant Pot or slow cooker. For apple cake, apple bread, apple turnovers, and apple muffins, check out a nonstick bakeware set. For the grand finale, learn to make the mother of all comfort foods — the classic apple pie — and present it in a traditional apple red pie dish.

Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.