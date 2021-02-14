What are the correct crib mattress dimensions?

How to get the right crib mattress size

Parents have a huge amount to think about when preparing for a new baby, and crib safety is one of the most important things they should research. It's vital that you know the correct crib mattress dimensions for your baby’s crib, so you can buy one that fits correctly.

An ill-fitting crib mattress is a safety hazard and can lead to infant death, so finding the correct fit is of utmost importance. Learn the proper dimensions for a crib mattress, plus more about crib safety, below.

What is a crib mattress?

A crib mattress is just what it sounds like — a mattress that fits a standard baby crib. Some cribs come with a mattress included, but many don't, meaning you'll need to buy a mattress separately. If you're reusing a crib you used for your older child, it's best to replace the mattress for your new baby.

What are the correct dimensions for a crib mattress?

A standard crib has exterior dimensions of 28 by 52 inches. To ensure a snug fit, crib mattresses must have minimum dimensions of 27 1/4 inches wide and 51 5/8 inches long, and be no more than 5 inches thick. However, some exceed this by a quarter inch or so to ensure an extra-tight fit, especially in the corners. Since mattresses have some give to them, you can squeeze them into a crib, even if they're slightly larger than the interior of the crib. There's also such a thing as a mini crib; if you plan on buying a mini crib, these mattresses must measure 24 by 38 inches. Make sure you don't get mini crib mattresses and standard crib mattresses confused, as they're far from interchangeable.

Why are crib mattress dimensions important?

It might seem silly to focus on the exact dimensions of a crib mattress, but size matters; if a crib mattress is too small for a crib, it will leave a gap that can cause an entrapment risk. Babies who get their limbs trapped between the mattress and the edge of the crib could get injured and could even suffocate if they became trapped when in a face-down position. It's not worth running the risk of having a too-small crib mattress.

Choosing a crib mattress

The following factors are most important to think about when buying a crib mattress.

Firmness

Infants should sleep on a flat, firm surface. While you might like a plush mattress that you sink into, this type of mattress poses a suffocation risk for babies and increases the chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Always choose a firm mattress that's specifically meant for babies, rather than a softer mattress suited to toddlers. A good mattress for infants should quickly bounce back into place after pressure is removed.

Materials

You can find both foam and spring crib mattresses. The exact material doesn't matter as long as it's of adequate firmness; a soft memory foam crib mattress is no good, but a firm one is fine. If you choose a foam mattress for your infant, we'd recommend choosing one with low VOC emissions, such as the Newton Baby Crib Mattress. One of our favorite spring crib mattresses is the Sealy Baby Firm Rest Antibacterial Crib Mattress, which comes with a waterproof cover to keep the mattress clean.

Used or new

You should never use a second-hand or used crib mattress for your infant because mattresses can quickly lose their shape and firmness, therefore, not providing a safe sleeping surface for your baby. There's also the chance that bacteria, mold or fungi could be growing in a used mattress, which could be dangerous for your baby to breathe in. If you're using the same crib for your new baby as you did for their older siblings, that's fine (assuming the crib meets relevant safety standards), but always buy a new crib mattress for each child, even if the old one appears to be in decent condition.

Crib safety tips

There's more to keeping your baby safe while they sleep than the perfectly fitting crib mattress. Here are other important crib safety tips.

Lie your baby down to sleep on their back

Lie your baby down to sleep in their crib on their back, rather than their front or side, to greatly reduce the risk of SIDS. Once your baby can roll independently, even if they roll onto their front side as they sleep, they can find their own sleeping position and change positions if the one they're in infringes on their breathing.

Use a new crib

Your crib doesn't necessarily need to be brand new, but we'd highly recommend using one that was manufactured in 2011 or later, when new Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safety standards came into play. Any crib manufactured in this time period must meet a range of stringent safety standards in regards to factors such as bar spacing, decorative cutouts, and fixed sides. If you're in the market for a new crib, we love the Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib.

Avoid soft toys and bedding

Avoid using any loose bedding and bumpers in your baby's crib and don't put them to bed with soft toys or loveys, as they pose a suffocation risk. It's best to simply dress your baby for bed with adequate layers of bodysuits and rompers to keep them warm, but you can also use baby “sleep sacks,” such as the Burt's Bees Baby Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket, which are designed to keep them swaddled and warm.

