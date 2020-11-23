Chris Pizzello
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

The Weeknd’s face bandage at American Music Awards gets fans talking

November 23, 2020 | 8:57am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
Chris Pizzello

Fans are trying to unwrap why The Weeknd wore the gauze-like material at Sunday's show.