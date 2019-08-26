Weekly deals – Worthwhile high-tech discounts

Fall is coming -- and with it comes football season and school. And from TVs to speakers and everything in between, now is the time to update your tech items.

Many products are currently available at deep discounts, so you can get smart devices that entertain and make your life easier. Cooler temperatures mean you'll be spending a significant portion of your weekends inside, and these deals will help you do it in style.

We scoured the web and found some of the best deals out there, so you can kick off your week by checking out our favorite bargains for your techie side.

1. TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV

Easy streaming capabilities and impressive picture quality are two of the top priorities of consumers who are shopping for new TVs. Fortunately, TCL's line of smart TVs are made to please, with built-in Roku and 4K ultra-high-definition resolution. Owners appreciate how easy these TVs are to set up, even for those who are new to streaming devices. TCL Smart Roku TVs are available in several popular sizes, including the versatile 55-inch model that's marked down from $329.99 to $299.99 and the huge 75-inch model that's discounted from $1,299.99 to $899 at a savings of $400.

2. Kindle Oasis E-reader

Whether you're shopping for your first e-reader or you want to update to one of the most popular, feature-packed models, the Kindle Oasis is a great buy. It's currently available at $50 off the usual price, so you'll pay only $200 and get all the features Kindle offers. This top-of-the-line model features a 7-inch screen with 300 ppi resolution that makes images and text crystal clear. You'll get reliable WiFi and user-friendly capabilities like automatic light adjustment and page turn, anti-glare technology, and a waterproof build.

3. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop delivers a 144Hz refresh rate that keeps up with the action, plus an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor that's built to be responsive. It's designed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics that are popular among gamers, and the backlit keyboard is easy to see in just about any lighting. Get your game on now with this impressive laptop for $999.99 and save $300.

4. Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart Alexa-enabled speakers for good reasons. It has a small footprint, is easy to set up, and is affordable. The 3rd Generation model has been upgraded to emit better sound and is available in three neutral colors. The Echo Dot is currently marked down from $49.99 to $29.99 on Amazon, but you can save more if you buy three. Use the promo code DOT3PK and pay just $69.97 for three Echo Dots for other rooms or for gift-giving.

5. Amazon Echo Input

If you already have a speaker you love, you can make it "smart" with the Echo Input. It connects easily via Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm cable, plus it has a streamlined design and doesn't take up a lot of space. Once connected, you'll be able to control your speaker with Alexa and play many of your favorite music streaming platforms, just like you would with any Echo smart speaker. The Echo Input is now $19.99, a savings of 43%.

6. TP-LINK Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 2 Pack

With this device, you can make almost any appliance Alexa compatible with a smart plug. TP-LINK's Kasa Smart Plug Mini comes in affordable packs of two and are on sale for $32.99 (an 18% discount). These smart gadgets are controlled with the user-friendly Kasa app, which is easy to set up. The slim design doesn't obstruct other outlets, plus you only need WiFi to operate them -- no hub necessary.

7. KOPACK Travel Laptop Backpack

Laptops, tablets, smartphones - regardless of the devices you own, you're going to need a convenient way to carry and charge them. That's why we're excited about the attractive KOPACK Travel Laptop Backpack that has a slim design and ample pockets. The main compartment will fit a laptop as large as 15.6 inches, and it has an external charging port and removable USB cable to make recharging easy. The lightweight construction and strong materials make this backpack perfect for school, work, or travel (although it may be less desirable for frequent fliers). Buy now and save 15% as it's currently marked down from $40.99 to $31.44.

8. Kinsa QuickCare Digital Thermometer

Sometimes smart capabilities come in unexpected gadgets. The Kinsa QuickCare Digital Thermometer works with the Kinsa app via Bluetooth so you can keep track of temperatures and symptoms and get important health tips. It's FDA approved and has earned numerous awards for its unique design and smart features. Get yours now before cold and flu season for $15.99 and save 20%.

