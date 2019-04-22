Weekly deals: Travel deals for every step of the journey

The season for summer travel is nearly upon us, so now is the time to stock up on essentials to take the hassle out of planning your trip. From packing necessities to items that will come in handy once you arrive, you'll need products in a wide range of categories to get you happily on your way. Whether you will be traveling by car or plane, check out the bargains we found that will be useful for your trip, as well as save you a few bucks you can use once you arrive.

1. American Tourister Moonlight Spinner 21

A great piece of luggage makes packing a breeze, and American Tourister makes an attractive hardshell bag that will get you there in style. Not only do the spinning wheels and locking handle on the Moonlight Spinner make it easy to maneuver, but the 21-inch size is versatile and roomy. It's backed by a 10-year warranty that adds to its value. This attractive hardshell comes in many color options available at various sale prices, like the stylish rose gold option that's available now for only $59.99.

2. Rockland 2-Piece Luggage Set

When it comes time to pack, your kids will feel all grown up when they have their very own luggage. Rockland's 2-Piece set is one of our favorites because it comes with a child's size tote and rolling bag with fun graphics. The pieces are durable yet lightweight enough for most youngsters to handle all by themselves. There are many print and color choices available, most at marked-down prices like the adorable owl-print option that's currently only $36.76. That's more than 50% off the usual price.

3. B&C Hanging Travel Cosmetic Bag

If you don't have a special bag for your makeup when you travel, finding everything you need when you arrive can be a hassle. But not if you stash your beauty items in an organizer like the B&C Hanging Travel Cosmetic Bag. It folds for easy travel, and unfolds to reveal several spacious compartments to keep all of your makeup neatly organized. You can even hang it on a hook or door for easy access. Get yours in time for your next trip for $33.88 - $35 off the list price.

4. Keeper 07203-1 Waterproof Roof Top Cargo Bag

Taking a road trip doesn't have to mean packing light when you can add extra space to your vehicle. The Keeper Waterproof Roof Top Cargo Bag was $76.39, but is now on sale for $53.65. It offers a universal fit that works with most roof racks, and has sturdy straps and buckles. What's more, it's waterproof and adds an additional 15 cubic feet to accommodate items you'll need for your trip.

5. SAIREIDER Travel Neck Pillow

Whether you are a passenger on a train, plane, or car, sometimes you just want to lean back and relax. For only $11.25, the Saireider Travel Neck Pillow makes relaxation both easy and affordable to do. It's made of memory foam material and has a contoured U-shape, crafted for comfort. The adjustable toggle closure keeps it securely in place as you rest or doze. It also comes with a sleep mask, ear plugs, and travel bag.

6. Lixit Travel Dog Water Bowl

Do you frequently travel with your best four-legged canine friend? Providing a drink of water in the car can be challenging, but not when you have the Lixit Travel Dog Water Bowl. For the low price of $11.99, you'll get a uniquely-designed bowl that's perfect for travel, as it is spill-proof and can hold up to three quarts of water. It even has a handle that makes it easy to transport. Great for traveling cats, too!

7. Vornado SF-717 Mini Steam Iron

After a long car ride or flight, clothes frequently come out of suitcases looking disheveled. But the Vornado Mini Steam Iron refreshes them with ease. It's small enough to fit nicely in most bags, yet powerful enough to steam out wrinkles and creases fast and efficiently. It heats quickly, and even has a dual voltage function that makes it compatible with electrical outlets around the world. Get yours while supplies last for the impressive sale price of $20.39.

8. TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router

Finding reliable, secure WiFi connectivity when you travel can be frustrating, so why not take it with you on your next trip? The TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router is available at a discounted price of $27.63, and offers a safe way to connect in your home away from e home. It's easy to us and delivers a reliable signal without lag. You can charge it as you would any smart device for portable connectivity.

9. EasyGO Rainbow Beach Umbrella

If your upcoming travels will involve beach time, the EasyGO Rainbow Beach Umbrella has you covered. It sports a colorful design and durable anchor system, plus is spacious enough to offer ample shade on bright, sunny days by shore. It's lightweight and comes with a travel bag, as well as an affordable sale price of $29.99.

