Weekly deals: Summer deals for work and play

Online shopping is super convenient--you can find almost anything you are searching for and have it shipped right to your door within days. However, sometimes it can be challenging and time consuming to find bargains that will save you money. So we've done the work for your by scouring the web and using price tracking tools to find unbeatable deals. Read on to learn more about the sale-priced items we've discovered this week, and get in on the savings while supplies last.

1. sixthreezero Around the Block Women's Cruiser Bike

Ladies that are looking for a bike built for leisure will appreciate the features that the sixthreezero Around the Block Women's Cruiser Bike has to offer, as well as the $192.48 price tag that's a savings of 35% off retail. This attractive bike has the traditional cruiser bike design that keeps riders in a comfortable, upright position - the way to go for a laid-back ride along the boardwalk or in the park. The 26-inch tires have a waffle-pattern tread for a smooth ride. It also features 7 speeds and responsive handlebar brakes, plus a rear rack for hauling gear for a day of outdoor fun.

2. BLACK+DECKER Bare Max Lithium Ion Pole Hedge Trimmer

Some trimming tools won't work when it comes to reaching tall bushes, shrubs, and trees. That's when a machine like the BLACK+DECKER Bare Max Lithium Ion Pole Hedge Trimmer comes in handy. It can help you reach branches as tall as 10 feet thanks to its 6 1/2 foot design, yet it's easy to handle because it weighs less than 8 pounds. The pivoting head can be moved in 5 different positions, so hard-to-reach shrubbery is no problem. It has an 18-inch blade that can trim branches as thick as 7 1/16 inches. It's runs off a rechargeable lithium ion battery - no fuel necessary. You can get one today and get to work on your trimming chores for the marked-down price of $42.48.

3. Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Aluminum Covered Jumbo Cooker with Helper Handle, 6-Quart

Every kitchen needs a quality saucepan and the Farberware Jumbo Cooker is just that. This week it's marked down 25%, which means you'll pay only $22.63 for this kitchen essential that's loaded with features and possibilities. It's big, so you can fit up to 6 quarts of food - enough to feed a family or group of friends. The non-stick surface and dishwasher safe construction make cleanup easy. The sturdy handle and lid are part of it's user-friendly feature set. It's even oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can go from stovetop to oven, whichever cooking method your favorite recipes require.

4. DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Coffee, cappuccino, espresso, latte - if you want a delicious coffee beverage with flavor like those you would find in a coffee house, the DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine is for you. This single-serve coffee maker heats up quickly and makes your favorite brews even faster - in as little as 15 seconds. It has a convenient 54-ounce water tank and even comes with a milk frother to add that special touch to all your coffee drinks. It's compatible with the brand's individual coffee capsules, and includes 12 from the Nespresso's Vertuo line. Need another reason to give it a try? Right now it's 50% off.

5. Lodge Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven

With summertime comes camping, and with camping comes cooking over an open fire. The Lodge Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven is built for outdoor cooking, made in the United States and, crafted in solid cast iron by the company that is well-known for superior workmanship. It comes pre-seasoned, and includes a cast iron lid that doubles as a griddle. Originally priced at $65.03, you can get yours on sale now for only $40.99.

6. OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Enjoying coffee that's brewed from freshly-ground beans requires a dependable grinder. The OXO Brew Conical is available for $20 off, so you'll pay only $79.93 to enjoy the freshest tasting brews right in your own home. The generously sized hopper holds up to 3/4 pound of beans while the grounds compartment can fit as many as 110 grams of ground coffee. This machine also features 15 grind settings to fit your coffee preference, as well as sleek, contemporary styling that makes it look great displayed on your kitchen counter beside your coffee maker.

7. Fitbit Alta HR

https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Alta-Black-Large-Version/dp/B06VXC2FJP

There are several exciting new fitness trackers available from Fitbit, but the Alta HR is still a popular model that's often available at low prices. You can get one now from Amazon for only $74.98, a 42% discount off the usual $129.95 price tag. It's easy to use and syncs via your smartphone so you can monitor your progress through Fitbit's app. The Alta measures numerous fitness metrics, including heart rate, steps, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more.

8. CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

Wherever your outdoor adventures take you, a durable water bottle will keep you hydrated - not to mention cut down on the number of plastic bottles in landfill. CambelBak's Chute Mag Water Bottle is vacuum insulated, and can keep beverages cold for as long as 24 hours. It has a drinking spout, magnetic cap, and carrying loop, perfectly designed for portability. You can get yours now and save $10.

