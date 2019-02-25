Weekly deals: Steals on items for the kitchen

Sometimes you need a little extra help in the kitchen. A gadget or small appliance that makes meal prep and other tasks easier may be just what you need.

That's why we searched for user-friendly kitchen helpers that are designed to tackle specific tasks fast and efficiently this week. Not only will these handy items save you time and hassles in the kitchen, but their low sale prices will also save you money.

KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder

There's nothing quite like coffee brewed from freshly-ground beans, and the KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder makes it easy to indulge in robust brews. In just a few seconds, this grinder's 200-watt motor and tough stainless steel blades will grind beans to perfection. And as the name suggests, it's also a convenient tool for grinding your favorite spices as well. Currently it's 37% off the usual price, so you can get one today for $18.94.

Ozeri Touch Professional Digital Kitchen Scale

You can take the guesswork out of determining ingredient weights when you have a kitchen scale by your side. The Ozeri Touch Professional is one of our favorites for its durable build, streamlined design, and reliable accuracy. It's very simple to use, as it features touch controls that you can switch to various units of weight. In addition, the large digital display it easy to see. We think you'll find the marked-down price of only $17.49 another attractive reason to purchase this useful gadget for your kitchen.

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler, 3-Piece Set

Most cooks agree that peeling potatoes is not one of their favorite chores. It can be time consuming and tedious when done with a basic kitchen knife, but you don't need a complicated tool to make quick work of the task. The Kuhn Rikon Swiss Peeler looks basic, but combines a contoured handle and carbon steel blade for peeling potatoes and other fruits and vegetables with ease. Get a set of three for $7.99.

Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker

If you want to make eggs fast without the need to turn on your range, we recommend the Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker. We love that it can fit up to seven eggs and boil them just as you like them. You can also poach eggs with the poaching tray that is included. You'll have eggs ready to eat in eight minutes or less, plus the unit's timer and alarm will let you know when they are ready to serve. This unique appliance is on sale at a 32% savings for only $16.99.

Breville Sous Chef Food Processor

Anyone who prepares a lot of meals at home or simply loves the art of cooking needs a reliable food processor. The Breville Sous Chef is a state-of-the-art machine that's built to last and deliver. Its impressive feature set includes three blades, five multi-function discs, a built-in timer, two processing bowls, and a sleek, modern design. It has a wide, versatile feed chute so clogs aren't likely to occur regardless of what you are preparing. Right now you can save over $150 on this premium small appliance - get one for the sale price of $347.95.

