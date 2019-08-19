Weekly deals: Shop these end-of-summer sales

With summer quickly coming to a close and fall just around the corner, now is a great time to shop and save. Many sellers are clearing out old stock in preparation for the new season and beyond, so many items are dramatically marked down.

If you are ready to find end-of-summer bargains, read on to learn more about our favorite deals for the week ahead. If you see something you like, don't wait -- these discounted prices won't last long.

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player

With smart devices like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, it's never been easier to cut the cable cord, and the revamped version that offers 4K resolution is currently marked down from $49.99 to $39.99. Not only will you be able to access over 500,000 shows, sports, movies, and more through numerous streaming services, but you can also ask the Alexa-enabled smart remote to find your favorite programs for you.

2. All New Echo Dot Kids' Edition

You don't have to share your Echo device with your kids if they have their own. Thanks to the Echo Dot Kids' Edition, youngsters can ask Alexa questions, find kid-friendly music and more with the smart speaker that's made with children in mind. It has built-in functions so parents can control and limit their kids' activities, including filtering out explicit lyrics. It comes complete with a two year worry-free guarantee and one year of free access to FreeTime Unlimited for $49.99 (that's a savings of 29%).

3. WORX 13 Amp Foldable Bladeless Electric Leaf Mulcher

The leaves will be falling soon, and we have a good idea of how to deal with them: the WORX 13-Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher is designed to turn leaves into nutrient-rich mulch that you can use to fertilize your garden. The bladeless motor chops with a cutting line system, and the mulcher comes with 24 cutting lines to get you started. It's compact and easy to assemble and store, plus it's backed by a 3-year warranty. You can get yours this week for $114.97 and save $55.

4. Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

It makes sense to clean up your carpets as the season changes -- especially considering all of the foot traffic of summer. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine is available for $139, which is a 37% discount off the usual $219.99 price tag. It offers the brand's SpinScrub brush system that cleans deep down to reach tough dirt and stains, and it's packed with on-board tools for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, upholstery, and stairs. At about 19 pounds, it's also easy to maneuver to get your cleaning jobs done fast and effectively.

5. Samsung FLAT 50'' 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV (2019)

Are you looking for a new TV to enjoy all the upcoming fall series and sports? The Samsung Flat 50-inch model offers responsive smart capabilities and 4K image quality. Owners rave about how simple it is to set up and how user-friendly it is to navigate the interface and OneRemote control. All of these features come with a trim build and versatile 50-inch screen for $397.99, a savings of $102.

6. Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand

Whether a new TV is on your list or you want to update your current entertainment space, the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand will be an attractive addition to your home. It boasts modern styling with ample space for your equipment, plus it can accommodate a flat-screen TV up to 50 inches wide and weighing as much as 40 pounds. You can choose from several stylish finishes, like the cherry model that's marked down from $79 to $65.

7. Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator

From apartments to RVs to dorms, a small refrigerator can be both practical and useful. The Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator has a lot to offer for compact living spaces. It boasts a unique vintage design yet is energy efficient to operate. Although it is only 4.4 cubic feet in size, it has a well-organized shelving system to fit a decent amount of groceries, including tall bottles in the door and produce in the bottom drawer. You can save 43% if you buy now while it's marked down to $229.

8. Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill

The Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill is the perfect small appliance for making quick meals and snacks with minimal effort. It has an adjustable "floating lid" so you can make paninis, sandwiches, quesadillas, and more. We love that it heats up quickly and has a compact design for easy storage. It was already at the top of our list when it comes to quality and affordability, so we were excited to find it on sale for $31.41 -- a savings of 21%.

9. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig has made brewing delicious, single-cup coffee a breeze, and the $89.99 sale price of the K-Select model makes it affordable, too. At this price, you'll save $56 on this highly-rated coffee maker that works with any K-Cups. Thanks to the 52-ounce reservoir, you can brew five cups per fill. What's more, the trim, modern design looks great on any countertop.

10. Delibru Reusable K-Cups for Keurig

If you are going to invest in Keurig coffee maker, reusable K-Cups will save you money, reduce your carbon footprint, and increase your coffee-brewing possibilities. Delibru offers a 4-pack of reusable K-Cup filters that are easy to use and clean. They are compatible with most Keurig models, plus they are available at $8.45 for the set, which will save you 72% off the usual list price.

