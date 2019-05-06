Weekly deals: Sales on tech products for all ages.

Tech has come a long way over the past few years, offering more user-friendly features and smart capabilities than ever before. But what if you are on a budget? Fortunately there are numerous products available at low prices that provide opportunities for tech-lovers of all ages to enjoy some of the latest technology without breaking the bank. We've found some bargains that we think you and your wallet will appreciate.

1. Acer Chromebook 11

If you've been thinking about purchasing a Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 11 is a great value. It's currently on sale for only $198, and has all the features that Chromebook uses love. It has a slim yet sturdy build and 11.6" screen with vivid image quality. The Chromebook operating system gives you ample storage and app access for numerous work and entertainment needs. You'll also appreciate the long battery life that can provide 10 hours of use per charge, perfect for using your Chromebook on the go.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"

From gaming to streaming to web surfing, there's a lot you can do with a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 has a lot of user-friendly features, like Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi, front and rear facing cameras, and microSD card slot. The 8" inch size may not appeal to those who prefer larger screens, but the smaller size is great for stashing and taking it wherever you go. The image quality of the Tab A 8 is also notable, thanks to the 1024 X 768 XGA resolution. Get yours today for $169.90 and you can save 43% off the regular price.

3. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Kids love technology as much as grown ups, but you don't have to share your smart device with your little one when he has his own. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is made with kids in mind, inside and out. It features easy-to-use parental controls and 16GB storage that's expandable via a microSD card. The 7" screen is just the right size for little hands, plus the thick, rugged case protects it from bumps and drops. It's available in your choice of yellow, pink or blue, and comes with one year of free access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with thousands of kid-friendly apps. That's a lot of great features for the value price of $99.99.

4. Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

Fitbit offers an impressive line of wearable fitness trackers, like the Versa Smart Watch. We love the slim, lightweight design that looks great and feels comfortable on the wrist. It tracks numerous metrics to help you stay focused on your fitness goals, including steps, heart rate, calories burned, sleep and more. It has more than 15 exercise modes, and can even store and play your favorite music. Buy it now for $179.95 and save $20.

5. Garmin vívofit jr, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker

Get your child off on the right foot by teaching her the value of staying active with a fitness tracker made just for kids. Garmin's vivofit jr. comes with access to an app that makes it fun for kids to track their activities like steps, swimming, and more. Youngsters can even earn reward points on days with 60 or more minutes of activity. The battery lasts for about a year so you don't have to worry about charging yet another device. This cute and functional fitness tracker is available in several colorful graphics, and is now marked down from $79.99 to $57.50.

6. TCL 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019)

Are you ready to cut the cord using a smart TV but don't want to spend a lot of money to make the step? The TCL 40" model is an excellent choice for novices because of its affordability - right now it's just $179.99. It's easy to set up and begin streaming thanks to a built-in Roku technology that provides access to numerous apps offering more than 500,000 programming options. It can also be controlled by Google Assistant or Alexa. The 40" inch screen isn't ideal for viewers who love big-screen entertainment, but is just the right size for streaming novices or consumers who need a small TV for a bedroom, guestroom, or small living space.

7. Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Not only is the Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speakers one of our favorite models for its decent sound and streamlined design, but it has even more to offer for the surprisingly low price of just $25.99. It delivers 100-foot range and reliable connectivity. It also has a volume booster function that can increase the audio output by 10-plus watts, and can get as much as 14 hours per charge so you never have to miss a beat.

8. Plantronics 88120-41 M165 Marque 2 Ultralight Wireless Bluetooth Headset

You don't have to use your hands when listening to music or taking calls from your smart device when you have a reliable headset. You also don't have to spend a lot for this convenient technology thanks to the Plantronics Marque 2 Ultralight that's currently marked down from $59.99 to $36.42. This handy gadget lives up to its name by being lightweight and comfortable to wear, plus it emits surprisingly clear sound for such a budget-friendly price. Long battery life is also a perk, as you'll be able to get up to seven hours of listening pleasure per charge.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.