Weekly deals: Return from the long weekend with these savings

Labor Day weekend is over but the bargains aren't. If you want to shop more deals but lack the time to peruse, we've got you covered with this product round-up.

This week, we found a little something for everyone from numerous categories, all available at significant discounts so you can get items on your wishlist and save money while doing it.

Read on for a wide range of offers that will appeal to various shoppers and get in on these post-Labor Day deals.

1. Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods aren't often discounted, but they're currently marked down from $159 to $144.95, an uncommon savings on some of the most popular earbuds on the market. These wireless headphones fit in the ear, so their minimalist structure is perfect for active lifestyles and urban living. They have reasonably durable construction and sync easily to your Apple devices, plus they come with their own charging case to keep you going throughout the day. If these have been on your list, now is the time to buy.

2. Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench

Right now, you can save $48.51 on the Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2-inch Impact Wrench while it's available for $200.49. Professional builders and do-it-yourselfers rave about this tool's rugged design and powerful performance that delivers impressive torque. Capabilities like the bolt-removal function and 4-mode drive make it capable of tackling tough jobs.

3. LG 27-Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, the LG Ultragear G-Sync is available for the low price of $249.99 -- a savings of $100. It boasts a high definition 27-inch screen that supports HDR, so you'll get amazing color and vivid details. Add the speedy 144Hz motion refresh rate, and you get a monitor perfectly optimized for gaming.

4. Coleman Sundome 4 Person Tent

Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean camping season has to come to an end. In fact, fall is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors with friends -- especially with the Coleman Sundome 4 Person Tent that's currently reduced to $48.99, 42% off full price. This is one of our favorite tents for its durable WeatherTec system that features strong material and welded floors. It's also easy to set up and quite spacious thanks to the practical 9x7 foot dimensions.

5. Yard Butler Long Handled Bulb Planter

Fall is the time to plant bulbs in anticipation of spring blooms, and the Yard Butler Long Handled Bulb Planter makes this task a breeze. With a long handle and rugged foot bar, it simplifies the job -- all you have to do is put the bulb in the ground, step, twist, and plant, all without having to bend over. The $20.99 offers a 56% discount price, making this an affordable and practical garden tool.

6. ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra Thin & Light Laptop

If you're looking to replace your laptop, this ASUS model is available at a $100 savings, bringing the price down to $699.99. We love the streamlined design that boasts a modern, thin build and the striking 14-inch screen with NanoEdge technology that gives you more screen and less edge. The feature set includes fingerprint-sensing security, Bluetooth connectivity, 8GB expandable storage, and a responsive 8th gen Intel Core Processor, making this laptop a solid option for the price point.

7. Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood Burning Fire Pit, 26-Inch

There's nothing quite like gathering around a fire in the crisp fall air, and the Pleasant Hearth Martin Fire Pit makes it easy to enjoy this relaxing pastime. In addition to having an attractive, rustic design that complements outdoor furniture, it features a deep interior for building long-burning fires. Mesh sides and cover protect against sparks while providing excellent ventilation. It's now on sale for $113.52, a savings of 37% off the $179.99 list price.

8. WORX WG520 Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower

This year, stay ahead of the falling leaves with the WORX Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower that makes keeping outdoor spaces leaf-free a snap. At 6.4 pounds, it's easily maneuverable, yet it can deliver air speed of 110 mph. It's powered by electricity, which cuts down on noise, hassle, and pollution. This tough lawn-care machine is currently on sale for $50.87, a savings of 15%.

9. Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

You may not be ready to think about it yet, but the season for snow is just around the corner. Don't be caught without a shovel when the first snow falls; the Snow Joe Shovelution can expedite your snow-removal jobs thanks to the spring-powered handle that limits leg and back strain. The ergonomic design combined with D-ring handles adds to its user-friendly structure. Plan ahead and buy it now for $26.19, a savings of 13%.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.