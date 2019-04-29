Weekly deals: Ready for summer treats? These deals will help.

As summer gets closer, our eating and cooking habits change. Warmer weather means spending more time outdoors and less time in the kitchen; plus there are delicious treats that are best enjoyed on hot, sunny days. Fortunately, there are essential products available that you can use to make all of the culinary delicacies you love to indulge in this time of year. Check out the deals we've found so you'll be prepared to make the most popular meals, desserts, and novelty foods of the season.

1. KitchenAid Hand Blender 2-Speed Contour Silver

A handheld blender is a kitchen tool that is easy to use for preparing many foods, including shakes, smoothies, and other frosty summertime beverages. We love that the KitchenAid Hand Blender is a powerful little machine that boasts a soft-coated, contoured handle that feels comfortable in the hand. It includes a 3-cup blending jar that is free of BPA and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Grab one for the price of $34.95 and save $25 off the usual price.

2. Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Hibachi-Style Grill

Cooking outdoors is part of the fun of the season, and the Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Hibachi-Style Grill is perfect for camping, parties, picnics, and more. It's crafted in tough cast iron with superior workmanship that the brand is known for. It comes pre-seasoned and is easy to assemble, so all you have to do is toss in the charcoal, start a fire, and grill your favorite summertime food. This rugged little grill is currently marked down from $145 to $84.95, making it a great value too.

3. Weber Black Spirit II E-310 LP Gas Grill

If you prefer barbecuing on a full-sized grill, the Weber Black Spirit II Gas Grill is currently on sale for $449.00, a savings of $89. It's powered by gas with 30,000 BTU, and has enough cooking space to prepare food for a group - three burners and 529 square inches. And what backyard chef doesn't love a grill that's easy to start? Weber's Infinity ignition system is known for its reliability, and even backed by the company's impressive 10-year warranty.

4. Mr. Coffee 2-Quart Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Maker

Serving fresh iced tea and coffee is easy and affordable with Mr. Coffee's 2-Quart Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker. For only $19.39, you can brew flavorful cold drinks in minutes. It has a removable brew basket and generous 2-quart pitcher. It also shuts off automatically when it's done brewing, and is as easy to clean as it is to use.

5. OXO Good Grips Green Salad Spinner

Salads make great warm weather meals, and the OXO Good Grips Green Salad Spinner makes preparing your favorite veggie packed creations a breeze. The patented spinning system can be operated with one hand, and the versatile 2-in-1 bowl can be used as a colander and server. Cleanup is simple too because all the components are dishwasher-safe. For the reduced price of $25.49, it's a must-have bargain for your kitchen this season.

6. VICTORIO Portable Hand Crank Ice Crusher

Having crushed ice for refreshing drinks is easy with the VICORIO Portable Hand Crank Ice Crusher. This durable gadget earns our high marks for its easy hand crank operation and stainless steel blades. We also love that it has a suction cup on the base for stability and a generous 4-cup capacity. In addition, it's quite portable, so you can take it along for parties, cookouts, and more. The sale price is appealing too - just $27.40.

7. Lebice Popsicle Molds Set

Making popsicles at home is fun for both kids and the young at heart. The Lebice Popsicle Mold Set comes with 5 molds, and includes a funnel to cut down on messes. The set even comes with a cleaning brush and access to an e-book filled with recipes for delicious frozen concoctions. The set is only $10.99, and comes with a lifetime guarantee for added value.

8. White Mountain Appalachian Series Wooden Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker

Ice cream goes with summertime more than just about any food, and you can prepare it at home with the White Mountain Appalachian Series Wooden Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker. It's thoughtfully designed and efficient, and has a 4-quart capacity for making large portions in as little as 24 to 40 minutes. We think you'll love the throw-back design as much as its functionality, with a wooden bucket that looks like hand-cranked machines of the past. Now you can save $59.69, and get yours in time for summer for the price of $190.30.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.