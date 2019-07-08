Weekly deals: Pre-Prime Day savings

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but there are still great deals worth checking out prior to this year's two-day event. We've found deals this week in categories that cover a wide spectrum, from handy household helpers to intuitive tech devices. So you can consider these money-saving sales a test run for Prime Day 2019, but there's also a good chance that you'll find an item or two at prices that are too good to miss.

1. Gorilla Grip Original Reversible Cutting Board (3-Piece)

If you like to cook, chances are you will occasionally need a cutting board. But how about three? Gorilla Grip Original Reversible Cutting Boards come in a trio of small, medium, and large sizes. As the name implies, they sport durable handles for stability while you work, plus you can use either side for cutting and chopping food. Materials are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. With a savings of 60%, it's hard to pass up these boards for the price of only $15.87.

2. Limelights Brushed Steel Lamp

Simplistic styling, convenient features, and a low price - the attractive Limelights Brushed Steel Lamp has it all. It's currently marked down from $29.99 to $19.99, and features a fashionable look that pairs nicely with classic or contemporary home décor styles. The brushed steel base is complimented by a streamlined fabric shade. You can also plug in a clock or charge your phone right from the lamp, thanks to the built-in power outlet.

3. Altec Lansing Lifejacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Take your favorite music with you anywhere you go in any weather with the Altec Lansing Lifejacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker that is waterproof and made for heavy-duty use. The rugged build is shock-proof, yet this speaker is lightweight and easy to transport. You can even take it with you in the pool, because it floats and is submersible. We love that it gets up to 16 hours of battery life per charge. It's currently half off the $99.99 price tag, so get yours now for just $49.88.

4. MEGUIAR'S Ultimate Liquid Wax, 16 Fluid Ounces

You can keep your vehicle looking its best while protecting its finish with a quality wax. That's why we think you'll be impressed with what Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax has to offer. In addition to being discounted $8, the liquid formula makes it very simple to use. It wipes on and buffs off easily to reveal a high-gloss shine on most vehicles. What's more, the synthetic polymer formula will protect the finish for numerous washes until it's time to wax it again.

5. RAYOVAC Value Bright 85-Lumen 6V 10-LED Floating Lantern Battery with Battery

If you are shopping for other items on Amazon, you can take advantage of this special offer on the Rayovac Value Bright Floating Lantern. Spend just $25 and you can purchase this durable light for only $4.92 - a savings of 68% off the usual price. It comes with a 6-volt battery, gets up to 45 hours of run time, and delivers 85 lumens for a reliable light source. It's also waterproof and can actually float, so it's built for use in wet conditions.

6. Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter

Are you looking for a cool item for your older kid this summer? The Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter will deliver. This little machine is sporty-looking and has a motor that operates without a chain. It gets up to 80 minutes per charge, and can reach speeds up to 10 MPH. This Razor was already our top budget-friendly pick, but we are even more impressed now that it's on sale for only $109. This means you'll save more than $30 off the usual price.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"

With an 8-inch screen, 16GB of built-in memory, and reliable WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has a lot to offer. It's one of the most popular tablets on the market because it's reliable and has impressive Samsung features, like the speedy Quad Core Processor and gorgeous 1024 x 768 XGA resolution. It even has Kids Mode for protecting young techies. The sale price is another features to love - it's now marked down from $299.99 to $212.99.

8. Samsung Flat 65'' 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV (2019)

Have you been looking for a great price on a new TV? You can save over $200 on the Samsung Flat 7 Series 65-inch model, and make it yours for the sale price of $697.99. The combination of HDR technology and 4K UHD resolution provides an immersive viewing experience. It's also a smart model, meaning you can stream your favorites sports, movies, programs and more. We think you'll also appreciate how easy it is to set up, so you can be entertained in no time right out of the box.

9. The Sibley Guide to Birds, 2nd Edition

If your idea of entertainment is bird watching, owning a handy field guide will help you identify the birds you discover on your adventures. The Sibley Guide to Birds, 2nd Edition is packed with vivid paintings, helpful maps, and useful information to get you started. With almost 7,000 paintings and illustrations, you'll enjoy simply sifting through the pages. Grab yours now for $28.06 - a mark-down price that offers a 30% discount.

