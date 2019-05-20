Weekly deals: Pool days are back and in budget

There's nothing quite as refreshing as taking a dip in the pool on a hot summer day. Pools of all shapes and sizes provide a relaxing break from the heat for every member of the family. Now that warm weather is here to stay for a while, we spent a little time searching for bargains so you can save money and make the most of your pool time all summer long. You can get in on the savings too while supplies last on these deals that will help you beat the heat this season.

1. Intex 12' x 30" Metal Frame Pool with Filter Pump

Don't have an in-ground pool or the money or space to install one? The Intex 12-foot by 30-inch pool is an alternative that won't break your budget - right now you can get it for just $111.08. This above-ground model has sturdy components including a metal frame and PVC walls so you can enjoy it for many summers to come. It's not overly difficult to set up, plus it comes with its own pump and filter that's backed by a 1-year warranty. What's more, the size is just right for small to mid-sized yards and can comfortably fit six to eight occupants.

2. Intex Swim Center Paradise Inflatable Pool

If you are looking for an inflatable pool for youngsters, Intex also makes pools for kids, like the affordable Swim Center Paradise model. Although this type of pool can be prone to punctures, this model is made of durable materials that stand up to the wear and tear of water play. However, it also comes with a patch kit in case you need it. It has dual air chambers for added stability, and can accommodate several kids plus an adult who wants to join in on the fun. It's an affordable option that is currently on sale for just $27.48.

3. Fuloon PVC Pet Swimming Pool

Many pets love to cool off in water too, and the Fuloon PVC Pet Swimming Pool is designed with your best friend in mind. It's crafted of strong PVC material with a slip-resistant bottom, so it can provide stable footing without being in danger of claws. It's perfect for play or bath time. We love that it folds down to a compact size for easy storage. You can choose from several sizes, but the 32 by 8 inch model is currently 44% off. Get yours this week and you'll pay only $27.99.

4. Intex Pool Volleyball Game

If you like to do more than simply lounge in the pool, you can add some action to your leisure time with the Intex Pool Volleyball Game. For the sale price of $9.95, it's also as affordable as it is fun. The frame and the ball are inflatable and made of 10-gauge vinyl, perfect for adding to your pool games. It comes with patch kit so you can keep the fun going. The size is perfect for small and large pools, as well for kids and adults to participate in the friendly pool competition.

5. Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Pool Game

Are you looking for an unbeatable deal on a pool toy? Check out the Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Game that's currently 66% off the usual price - marked down from $57.99 to just $19.99. Inflate the floating hoop and ball and get in on the action. The 45-inch height provides a challenge for kids and adults.

6. Poolmaster Swimming Pool Water Hammock Lounge

For many pool enthusiasts, lounging is top priority, and the Poolmaster Swimming Pool Water Hammock Lounge makes it easy to accomplish this goal. It has a unique hammock design that allows you to relax in several positions while part of your body stays submerged. The 12-gauge vinyl construction is made to last and resist rips and tears. The design also makes it simple to roll up for transport or storage. The Water Hammock is available this week for $18.48.

7. Hayward HeatPro Titanium 140,000 BTU Heat Pump

For anyone with an in-ground pool, a reliable pool heater is a must. The Hayward HeatPro Titanium Heat Pump delivers 140,000 BTU that heats efficiently and effectively. It's reasonably easy to install, and doesn't make a lot of noise when it's running thanks to the unit's scroll compressors. Hayward has been making pool equipment for more than 80 years so you know you can trust them. The HeatPro Titanium's regular list price is $4,148.93, but you can save over $1,000 while it's on sale and get yours for $3,069.

8. Coast Athletic Famous Foam Pool Noodles, 4 Piece Set

Pool noodles are simple pool accessories, but serve the important purpose of helping occupants stay afloat. For only $16.88, you can get this 4-piece set that tops our list of quality pool noodles. They are made of foam material that does a good job floating without soaking up water. These noodles are on the thin side, which appeals to some consumers. They come in bold, eye-catching colors too.

