Weekly deals: Patio and lawn sales perfect for end of summer

1. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is on our list of favorite sous vide machines under $100, so we are thrilled to find it on sale for $79.98 ( a savings of $19). It boasts a slim, modern design that's easy to handle and store, plus it can heat up to 197 degrees Fahrenheit for excellent results. You can even control it using your smartphone thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity and Anova app. Owners also love that it's not overly noisy to operate. All in all, the Precision Cooker delivers a lot of user-friendly features for a budget-friendly price.

2. Simpli Home Avalon Storage Bench/Ottoman

A spot to sit and rest, a low-profile storage unit, and an attractive accent piece - a bedroom bench can serve many purposes, and the Simpli Home Avalon Storage Bench/Ottoman is a popular model that will also save you some money. Currently marked down from $199.99 to just $116.99, this attractive piece of furniture has a lot to offer for the price. The stylish faux leather finish and durable build make it a practical addition to your bedroom. What's more, it offers a hinged lid with child safety features and enough storage space inside for clothing, spare blankets, and more.

3. Hanover Traditions 7-Piece Deep-Cushioned Dining Set Outdoor Furniture

Many lawn and garden items are available at end-of-the-season prices, which makes it the perfect time to buy outdoor furniture. The Hanover Traditions 7-piece Outdoor Dining Set is on sale for $1,499, a price that reflects a $200 savings. You'll get a rectangular table, four dining chairs, and two rockers that swivel. The seats have thick cushions upholstered in durable, stain-resistant material, and the strong metal framework boasts a beautiful woven look with multi-layer coating that protects from the elements. It's a gorgeous set that's crafted to provide comfort and enjoyment for many seasons to come.

4. Fire Sense Indoor/Outdoor Infrared Heater with Patio Umbrella Pole Attachment

There's still lots of warm weather left, but you can continue to enjoy your patio or deck when the weather turns chilly with an outdoor heater. The Fire Sense Infrared Heater has a unique structure that attaches to a pole or umbrella, so it warms without getting in the way. It heats up fast too, as it's constructed with three units that deliver 500 watts of power each. We think you'll also appreciate how quiet it is to operate, especially when you are hosting outdoor gatherings. This heater is currently on sale for $109.90.

5. Design House Three-light Vanity Light

Have you been thinking about updating your bathroom light fixtures? Design House's Three-light Vanity Light is discounted from $97.95 to $61.54, making it a good value for your remodeling plans. You'll get enough light to illuminate your bathroom and the area around your vanity, as it offers three domes that can accommodate three 60-watt bulbs. The deep coffee bronze finish is versatile, and pairs nicely with classic and modern designs. Add the 10-year limited warranty, and you get an unbeatable deal.

6. The AMES Companies, Inc. 15" Adjustable Thatch Rake

August is the perfect month to stock up on items you'll need for fall, including those that will make your lawn and garden look their best. You may already have a classic rake, but a thatch rake is what you need to remove debris from your garden and gather up grass clippings. The AMES Companies, Inc. 15-inch Adjustable Thatch Rake has strong, curved tines that are designed to perform. The head is adjustable so you can customize it to suit your chores. It's also great for removing leaves, tines, grass, and weeds that gather in hard-to-reach places. Get yours now for $34.98 and you'll save $15.68 off the list price.

7. Best Partner Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher

The Best Partner Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher is like owning three lawn tools in one. Use it as a blower to send leaves where you want them, or attach the collection bag to vacuum leaves away. It's easy to use, and is powered by electricity so you never have to worry about purchasing fuel or charging a battery. The sale price is only $50.99, so make your purchase before there are leaves on the ground and you'll save $49.

8. Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Today's coffee makers are more innovative than ever, even brands that have been household names for decades. The Mr. Coffee 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker delivers bold coffee flavor, thanks to the brand's Precision Water System that pre-soaks the grounds. This machine is also programmable, and brews up to 12 cups at a time. The see-through water window and swing-open brew basket are included in the impressive feature set. You can save $10 this week and pay only $69.99.

9. Tot Tutors Kids' Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Plastic Bins

With the right organization system, kids will love learning the value of keeping their rooms tidy. That's why we like the Tot Tutors Kids' Toy Storage Organizer that sports 12 colorful bins that are easy for little hands to grasp and maneuver. The sturdy unit is simple to assemble, and stands around 31-inches tall - just right for toddlers. It's available in several color options, like the pastel palette that's marked down from $92 to $49.43.

