Weekly deals: Must-haves for families on the go.

1. Remington Comfort Series Men's Electric Foil Shaver

Are you looking for a quality electric shaver from a trusted brand? The Remington Comfort Series Men's Electric Foil Shaver has a feature set that includes a rechargeable battery, pivoting head, and pop-up detailing tool for a convenient, thorough save. The blade system is designed to hug the contours of your face for added comfort. It can also be used corded. The sale price of $29.99 is another reason to consider this outstanding men's grooming tool.

2. Steamfast Mini Steam Iron

Clothes typically come out of a suitcase wrinkled, which won't do when want to look your best whether you travel for work or fun. The Steamfast Mini Steam Iron is on sale for $19.99, so it's an affordable way to keep your clothes looking great on your next trip. The compact size makes it simple to pack, plus it has dual voltage settings so it will work in the U.S and other countries. It also heats up fast, so you can get the task started and finished in a matter of minutes.

3. Greenworks 18-Inch 2.7 Amp Corded Hedge Trimmer

Keeping shrubs, decorative plants, and bushes in your yard looking their best is easy with a reliable trimmer. The Greenworks is an affordable alternative to battery and fuel-powered models, and is on sale for only $35.97 - a savings of 10%. It operates with a power cord and features a lock mechanism so you don't unplug it accidentally while you work. The lightweight build is sturdy yet easy to maneuver, and the 18-inch blade is capable of trimming tasks to give your property a manicured look that will be the envy of your neighborhood.

4. Honeywell 470 CFM Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler with Fan & Humidifier

If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, sometimes a regular fan just won't cut it. A portable air conditioner like the Honeywell 4790 CFM Evaporative Cooler is an alternative. This model is like having two appliances in one, as it can be used as a room air conditioner and humidifier. All you need to do to operate it is plug it in and add ice. It's perfect for bedrooms, plus it comes with a remote control so you don't have to get up to turn it on or off or adjust the temperature. Get yours in time for the hot weather ahead for the sale price of $199 and save more than $50.

5. Summer Infant Pop and Sit Portable Highchair

If you are traveling with a little one, taking along a high chair is a great idea. The Summer Infant Pop and Sit is a portable model that opens in an instant and folds for easy transport. It can fit kids up to 40 pounds. You'll appreciate how easy it is to keep the machine-washable fabric clean. A safety harness, storage pocket, and carry case add to its user-friendly feature set. The sale price is another attractive feature, as it's currently marked down from $49.99 to $25.39.

6. Pet Gear No-Zip NV Pet Stroller for Cats & Dogs

The Pet Gear No-Zip NV Pet Stroller is designed to give your pampered pet a view of the world while you take her for leisure walks. We love the all-around mesh enclosure that enables pets to see at all angles. It can be used for dogs and cats, and can accommodate up to 70 pounds. The three-wheel design and large pneumatic tires make for a smooth ride. You can own one for $244.67 and save more than $51 off the regular price.

7. Intex Dinoland Play Center

The Intex Dinoland Play Center is the perfect backyard inflatable for youngsters that can't wait to get outdoors to play in the water this summer. It provides a combination of a wading pool that holds as much as 74 gallons of water, a slide, and interactive games like ring and ball toss so there's never a dull moment. The bold colors and fun dinosaur characters are designed to engage little ones' imagination. The Dinoland Play Center was $59.99, but is now marked down to $43.19.

8. Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit Home Security System

Ring offers affordable and effective ways to monitor your home, so it's a win-win when you can catch one of their popular systems on sale. The 5-Piece Home Security System is $30 off, bringing your cost to $169. You'll get a keypad, range extender, base, motion detector, and contact sensor. The system is compatible with Alexa, and delivers alerts to your phone so you can keep a watchful eye on your property when you aren't at home. What's more, it also comes with the option of adding professional monitoring for only $10 without locking you into a contract.

