Weekly deals: Lowest price we’ve seen on the best Kindle

With a fall and back-to-school time just a few weeks away, many brands are jockeying for shoppers who think ahead. That makes mid-summer a great time to take advantage of bargain prices on products in almost every category.

It doesn't matter if you are looking for an item to make the most of what's left of your summer, one that will make life more entertaining when you head indoors, or something in between, because we have you covered.

Read on to learn more about our favorite deals of the week and take advantage of the savings before they are gone.

1. Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility

Are you looking for a new TV to enjoy all of your favorite shows and sports this fall? Sony has a 65-inch model that delivers stunning 4K image quality and smart technology that make streaming a breeze.

Incredible motion rate brings life-like realism to gaming and action-packed movies and sports. It even offers voice control via Alexa, so all you have to do it sit back, relax, and enjoy. You can also save $300 with the sale price of $1,298.

2. Introducing Echo Show 5 - Smart nightstand display with Alexa

Amazon has rolled out another Echo device that is a must-have for fans of the voice-controlled technology.

The Echo Show 5 boasts a streamlined 5.5-inch design with a responsive touchscreen. And just like other Echo devices, Alexa is at your command to find your favorite entertainment, control other smart devices in your home, and more.

Grab yours now for $89.99, or get two and save $30 with a special discount code available on Amazon.

3. Camp Chef Everest Mountain Series Two-burner Stove

Camping is even more fun when you cook in the great outdoors, and the Camp Chef Everest Mountain Series Two-burner Stove is designed for the task. You can fire up the burners without a match, and get fast results with the 20,000 power capacity.

This powerful little camp stove is also easy to afford, because it's currently marked down from $145.99 to $92.

4. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 690 is on sale now for $297.49 - that means you'll save $77.50 on one of the brand's most affordable models. But not only is the 690 a bargain, it's also a reliable cleaning machine that feature dirt detecting sensors, WiFi connectivity, and programmable settings.

5. Kindle Oasis

If you want the top-of-the-line e-reader, now is the perfect time to boost your reading experience. That's because the Kindle Oasis is only $239.99, a savings of $60. We love this model's 300 ppi resolution combined with the 7-inch screen that makes reading a pleasure.

Automatic page turn and lighting adjustments mean you'll never miss a word. You'll also enjoy long battery live and a waterproof design, so you can take virtually anywhere you go.

6. WolfWise UPF 50+ Easy Pop Up Beach Tent

There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy a beach trip, but don't get caught in the sun without a place to take a break in the shade.

The WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Tent is 50% off, which brings your price down to a mere $69.99. It provides enough space for up to four occupants, and has a unique design with 360 degrees of ventilation for optimal comfort.

7. ONIVA - a Portable Ventura Reclining Stadium Seat for Bleachers

Do you love football season but dread sitting on hard bleachers? A stadium seat is what you need to make game time more comfortable.

The ONIVA Ventura Reclining Stadium Seat is cushioned, reclines in six positions, and even has armrests. And because it folds flat, it's super easy to transport. The price is currently $55.98 - a savings of 23%.

8. Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

As back-to-school time arrives, don't forget to add a printer to your shopping list.

The Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer is $20 off, bringing your price down to $99.99. It's wireless, so you can use your smartphone or tablet to print.

9. GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

If you thought it wasn't possible to cook fast with little to no oil, then you've never used an air fryer.

The GoWISE Digital Air Fryer utilizes hot-air technology, so you don't have to use oil to get the results you love. It has a convenient touchpad with preset functions that take the guesswork out of making some of your favorite foods. Get yours this week for only $67.98 and save 24%.

10. Techni Mobili Compact Computer Desk

Most kids don't like to think about going back to class, but the first day of school will roll around before you know it.

The Techni Mobili Compact Computer Desk is available for $75.96, which is discount of 37% off the usual $119.99 price.

With a durable build, slide-out keyboard shelf, and printer shelf, there's ample space for a student to work on assignments. It's also compact, so it's perfect for a child's room or dorm.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.