Weekly deals: Low cost upgrades to every room in your house.

When you walk through your home, you can probably think of numerous items you wish you had to make life a little easier. We know how you feel, so we searched the web and found some high-quality products that are available at discounted prices. There's a deal for every room of the house among our picks for the best bargains available this week, so check them out and think about how excited you'll be to have them in your home.

1. Kitchen: Oster 2-Slice Toaster

A toaster is a basic small appliance, but serves an important purpose in the kitchen. After all, breakfast wouldn't be the same without toast, bagels, pastries, and more.. Oster's 2-Slice model is one of our favorites because it has a space-saving design and a low price. It offers three settings and seven browning shades so everyone in your family can get the results they love. This affordable toaster is currently available at an even lower price, because it's on sale for just $25.49. Grab yours today and save almost $10.

2. Dining room: Zinus Modern Studio Collection Soho Rectangular Dining Table

If you need a new dining room table, the Zinus Modern Studio Collection Soho Rectangular Dining Table features a no-frills design with contemporary looks that pair nicely with any style of chairs. The 55-inch length is practical for small gatherings yet doesn't dominate a room. It's also easy to assemble, and has a durable build. This attractive piece is discounted 13% off the usual price - available for only $90.41.

3. Bedroom: Fantasy Heavenly 4-Post Bed Canopy

You can add an elegant look to your bedroom without making major changes or spending a lot of money. The Fantasy Heavenly 4-Post Bed Canopy can be draped around a four-post bed or suspended from the ceiling to add an attractive, romantic look. It also has a practical purpose, as it serves an insect barrier for mosquito-prone climates. This beautiful canopy was $40.36, but is on sale now for $32.42.

4. Family room: LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2018 Model)

Gather family and friends, your favorite snacks, and sit back and enjoy sports, movies, gaming, and more with impeccable picture quality with the LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV. This gorgeous TV combines UHD resolution with OLED video for colors that pop and images that appear to jump off the screen. It also has smart technology so you can cut the cable and access your favorite streaming service. Control it with voice commands thanks to the Al ThinkQ technology. Its innovative features and $100 savings make it worth the $1,496.99 sale price that's like an investment in your home entertainment possibilities.

5. Game room: STIGA Space Saver Compact Table Tennis Table

You can stay active without leaving your home with a table tennis table. STIGA's Space Saver model offers a compact size so it doesn't take up a lot of room combined with regulation height for exciting play. There's very minimal assembly needed - simply unfold it and play, and fold it back up when you are done for easy storage. Posts and net included. Buy it this week and save $20 - it's marked down to $199.99.

6. Home theater: Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

You don't have to break your budget to take your home theater to the next level, because the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is only $252.14 - a savings of 37% off the retail price. That's a super deal, considering you'll get six powerful speakers capable of maxing out at 1,000 watts of power, emitting rich, balanced sound. The subwoofer is powered by 165 watts, adding to the cinema-like sound quality the system delivers. Ample outputs are included, so you can hook up all of your favorite equipment to customers your entertainment space.

7. Kids' playroom: Pacific Play Tents Super Duper 4-Kid Playhouse Tent

Are you looking for a fun toy that will add an element of adventure to your child's playtime? The Pacific Play Tents Super Duper 4-Kid Playhouse Tent is marked down from $61.99 to $39.56, and has features both youngsters and parents love. It's roomy enough for a group of kids to gather to play, and sports bright colors. This durable little tent is also lightweight and easy to set up, so parents can put it together fast so kids can get on with the fun.

8. Bathroom: Organize It All Wall Mounting Glass Shelf with Nickle Finish and Rail

Adding a little extra space and organization doesn't have to be complicated or costly. The Organize It All Wall Mounting Glass Shelf has a simple, stylish design and is easy to install. The combination of glass and stainless steel looks great in traditional and contemporary bathroom, plus the 23-inch length provides plenty of space for storing bath and beauty items. The price is attractive too, because it's currently on sale at a 20% savings. Get yours and get organized today for only $26.44.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.