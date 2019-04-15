Weekly deals: Last-minute bargains for Easter

Easter is this coming Sunday so you only have a few days to gather the necessities you'll need to make the day memorable. From the traditional Easter egg hunt to a dinner worthy of celebrating the holiday and time spent with family and friends, the right items will make planning your Easter events easy. Saving a little money is always a welcome bonus too, so we've found some bargains that are perfect for planning an unforgettable Easter.

1. Fun Little Toys Filled Easter Eggs, 100 Pieces

From almost any youngster's perspective, Easter wouldn't be the same without Easter eggs. You can plan an exciting hunt with minimal effort with Fun Little Toys Filled Easter Eggs. You'll get a pack of 100 plastic eggs in different bright colors already stuffed with fun little toys like rings, stickers, mini cars, stamps, yo yos, and more. They are $10.00 off this week, making your price just $29.95 for this collection of eggs that are ready to hide.

2. Joyin Toy Shiny Golden Metallic Easter Eggs, 36 Pieces

Add a little twist to this year's Easter egg hunt with Joyin Toy's Shiny Golden Metallic Easter Eggs. These golden eggs have hinges that keep tops and bottoms attached, and are perfect for hiding special toys, candy, or even cash to up the incentive during the hunt. The pack includes 36 eggs for the sale price of $14.99.

3. Prextex Easter Egg Baskets, 12-Pack

You can't have an Easter egg hunt without Easter baskets, and Prextex offers a colorful and affordable way to make your children's search complete. You'll get a pack of 12 colorful plastic baskets for $19.99 with egg hunt friendly features. These baskets have large openings with durable handles so young treasure hunters can easily grab, stash, and keep going. Each basket measures 6.5 by 5 inches, a size that can accommodate a decent bounty of eggs.

4. Oster Smoker Roaster Oven, 16-Quart

Are you looking for an easy way to prepare the Easter ham? Check out Oster's Smoker Roaster Oven that boasts a 16-quart capacity and removable cooking pan that makes both cooking and cleanup a breeze. What's more, this versatile appliance can roast foods to perfection in your kitchen, but also has a unique outdoor smoker function - simply move it outside, add your favorite wood chips, and enjoy rich smoked flavor to a variety of meats and more. Get yours in time for Easter for $60.83 and save 19% off the regular price.

5. Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot has a family of programmable pressure cookers that make preparing numerous types of dishes simple and fast, whether you are cooking everyday dinner or holiday meals. We love the compact size of the Duo Mini as well as its 3-quart capacity that's perfect for making vegetables and other tasty side dishes. And although this cooker is smaller than others by the brand, don't underestimate its featues, as it can steam, saute, warm, slow cook, and more. You can save almost $20 in time for Easter, because the Duo Mini is currently on sale for the low price of $59.99.

6. Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Set

Easter dinner wouldn't be complete without delicious baked goodies. Regardless of what you like to pop in the oven, the Rachael Ray Cucina Bakeware Set Has you covered. For the sale price of $56 - a savings of 72% - you'll get 10 pieces with nonstick surfaces so you can make cakes, muffins, breads, and more. In addition to durable carbon steel craftsmanship, each piece has silicone grips on the handles so you can move them from the oven with ease.

7. Malacasa 18-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set

You'll need dinnerware for your guests that show up for Easter dinner, and Malacasa's 18-Piece Porcelain Set is great for the job both attractive and practical. The pieces are crafted in durable porcelain, and feature an ivory finish that compliments almost any dining room or kitchen décor. The set includes bowls, dinner plates, and dessert plates to serve six. Grab yours now for the sale price of $45.99.

8. Hamilton Beach Single Serve and Full-Pot Coffee Maker

Whether you want to start your Easter morning with a robust cup of joe or complete dinner with decaf, the Hamilton Beach Single Serve and Full-Pot Coffee Maker makes it easy to brew coffee any way you want it. It's almost like having two coffee makers in one, as you can brew a full 12-cup pot on one side or make single cups at time using K-Cups or pods on the other. It's also programmable, and has a special function that allows you to select the strength of your brews. This week it's $35 off - on sale for only $54.99.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.