Weekly deals: Improve your outdoor space for less

The days keep getting longer and the weather keeps getting warmer, which means you are going to be spending more time pursuing outdoor activities. From toys to necessities for your outdoor living space and beyond, it's time to stock up on products to make the most of the sunny days ahead. In addition, catching unbeatable sale prices will make you glad you invested in items that will highlight the best of the season. Check out are favorite weekly deals, and get in on the savings while supplies last.

1. Lifetime Pool Side Basketball System

With the Lifetime Pool Side Basketball System, you can enjoy two warm weather activities at once. The unit mounts to the side of the pool and features weather-resistant materials and a shatterproof backboard. The telescopic mechanism allows you to adjust the height from 4 to 6 ½ feet, so players of different ages can take shoot hoops while taking a dip in the pool. It's currently 20% off the usual $169.99 price - available now for $136.23.

2. Zume Games Portable Badminton Set with Freestanding Base

Badminton has been a favorite outdoor pastime for generations and the Zume Games Portable set makes it easy to play the competitive game in your backyard, camping, or at the beach. The freestanding base means you can set it up without hassling with poles, plus it comes with four rackets and two shuttlecocks for hours of fun. It's also one of our favorite sets for its low price, which is even more attractive now that it's on sale for only $51.99.

3. Smoke Hollow 205 Stainless Steel TableTop Propane Gas Grill

If you're looking forward to cooking outdoors this season, you don't have to be limited to your own backyard. Smoke Hollow's Tabletop Propane Gas Grill has a solid, portable build, so you can easily take it camping and tailgating. Although compact, the 305-inch cooking and warming space offers ample room for barbecuing for a group. The stainless steel construction is sleek and practical. That's a lot of features in a small package for a reasonable price - $102.88.

4. Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Kettleman Charcoal Grill

For backyard chefs who prefer the taste of foods prepared over charcoal, the Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Kettleman is currently on sale for $129.99, almost $20 off the list price. It has a classic design with a hinged lid, combined with a 360-inch cook space for easy outdoor cooking. The built-in temperature gauge makes it easy to monitor cooking times and temperature for great tasting results. It's manufactured by a top name in grills, so you know you'll get both value and quality.

5. SunBrite 55-Inch Outdoor TV

You don't have to go indoors to watch your favorite programming, thanks to the SunBrite 55-Inch Outdoor TV. It's built to withstand outdoor use, and delivers bright picture quality with the right amount of shade. The 55-inch screen size is practical - not too big or too small. TVs with this unique technology can be pricey, but with a sale price of $1,749, marked down $250, it's a great time to invest in it.

6. Gardman Pedestal Bird Bath

If watching birds in your yard is your idea of outdoor entertainment, the Gardman Pedestal Bird Bath will entice feathered visitors to take a splash. It's 32% off the usual price, so you'll pay only $30.30 for this attractive addition to your property that's easy to assemble and looks great in any garden. We love the beautiful copper-like finish that makes it look like metal, although it's actually crafted in durable resin that will stand up to season after season in the elements.

7. First Nature 16-Ounce Hummingbird Flower Feeder

For the low price of $10.17, you can attract the tiniest of birds with the First Nature Hummingbird Flower Feeder. It's has a generous 16-ounce capacity and numerous feeding ports so multiple birds can partake at once. The vibrant red color is a favorite of many different types of hummingbirds. It's also easy to fill with nectar, hang from a tree or post, and sit back and enjoy.

8. Aurosports 10x25 Folding High Powered Binoculars

Whether you like to bird watch or explore nature, binoculars will bring beautiful views up close and personal. We like the Aurosports Folding High Powered Binoculars because they offer 10x25 magnification for the budget-friendly price of $25.99. In addition to being sturdy, they are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to take along on outdoor excursions. The solid build and low price also makes them a good choice for novices and youngsters.

9. Mayne Fairfield 5822B Window Box Planter

Even if you don't have a large yard for a garden you can still enjoy planting flowers with a window box. Mayne Fairfield's Box Planter model is our top pick in this category for it's easy assembly, generous 3-foot size, and attractive design. It's also weatherproof to promote years of use. Buy yours now and save $56 dollars - it's on sale for $63.99.

10. COSSCCI Solar Fountain Pump Bird Bath

Chances are you've tried solar lights for your outdoor walkways, but did you know outdoor fountains powered by the sun are also available? The COSSCCI Solar model is a great way to give this eco-friendly product a try, because it's available at 60% off the list price - available now for just $9.99. No batteries or electricity are required to enjoy a gentle flow of water, plus it offers a life of up to 10,000 hours of run time. It makes a great bird bath or accent piece for your flower garden at an affordable price.

