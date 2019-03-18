Weekly Deals: Hot deals for the warmer weather

Spring officially arrives this week, so now is the ideal time to buy items that you'll need when when spring fever hits. From tackling deep house cleaning to getting outdoors to just enjoying the warmer weather, there are awesome bargains to be had that go hand in hand with the season. We've saved you some time searching for products you'll love - and we've found some springtime deals that are too good to miss.

1. Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

You can't accomplish all of your spring cleaning chores without a reliable vacuum cleaner. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright boasts the brand's radial root cyclone technology and swivel ball technology that combine superior suction with excellent maneuverability It even adjusts on its own to clean different types of flooring, from hardwood to high-pile carpet. The Multi Floor 2 is $130 off the usual price - available for just $269.99.

2. Annovi Reverberi Blue Clean AR383 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer

After a long winter your home's exterior might need a clean as well. The Annovi Reverberi Blue Clean Electric Pressure Washer is on sale for $105, marked down from $199. It's one of our favorite outdoor cleaning machines for its low price and one-year warranty. The 20-foot high pressure hose makes practical for many outdoor cleaning tasks, and the fact that it runs on electricity with a 35-foot cord means you don't have to rely on fuel for power.

3. Baby Jogger City Tour Stroller

When the weather is warm and spring is in the air, it's time to get outdoors and enjoy the new season. You can easily take your little one with you in the Baby Jogger City Tour Stroller. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and simple to fold. It has a reclining seat and 50-plus UV protection sun canopy for your child's comfort. Another reason to love the City Tour? The budget-friendly model is available at an even lower price this week - only $139.99, 30% off the list price.

4. Schwinn Jasmine Girl's Bike with Training Wheels, 16-Inch

Do you have a little girl who can't wait to learn how to ride a bike? You can purchase the Schwinn Jasmine Girl's Bike now and be ready to teach her to ride as soon as the snow melts. With 16-inch main wheels and sturdy training wheels, it makes a perfect first bike for girls age 3 to 5 years. It's designed by a top name in bikes to be comfortable for youngsters to ride - plus it's super cute. The current sale price of $109.99 makes it a great value.

5. Kent Pro 20 Boy's Freestyle Bike, 20-Inch

For boys who need a bike that's easy to ride and built to withstand wear and tear, we recommend the sporty-looking Kent Pro 20 Boy's Freestyle Bike. It features front and rear brakes that make it simple to control, plus a well-constructed steel frame. The 20-inch tires deliver a smooth ride, and the size makes it suitable for boys age 10 and up. It also comes at a price that parents will love - $101.99.

6. Hayward Poolvergnuegen The Pool Cleaner Automatic Suction Pool Vacuum

Before you know it, the time to enjoy the backyard pool will be here. Make sure your pool is ready and stays maintained with the Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaner, now available for just $370. It offers a durable build and reliable suction combined with pre-programmed maneuvers to keep pools looking great. The two-wheel design features patented construction, and is suitable for pools as large as 16' x 32'. Get yours today and save almost $100 off the retail price.

7. Step2 Garden Kneeler Seat

When it's time to start this year's gardening season, you need all the extra help you can get to make your time in the garden more comfortable. For only $34.99 the Step2 Garden Kneeler Seat provides a place to kneel and sit, as well as a 24% savings. Use it one way and you have cushioned place to kneel, then turn it upright and you automatically have an elevated seat in your garden. It's also sturdy and easy to assemble - no tools required.

8. Gorilla Carts GOR4PS Poly Garden Dump Cart

It's not always easy lugging garden tools around your yard, but the Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart solves this problem. It has a rugged build and patented dump-release mechanism that makes hauling tools, plants, mulch, and more a breeze. This tough cart can accommodate up to 600 pounds of weight, yet still roll smoothly over most outdoor surfaces. The markdown price of $79.98 is unbeatable, especially compared to its list price of $109.99.

9. Coleman Steel-Belted Portable Cooler, 54 Quart

As the weather heats up, pretty soon you'll need a way to keep food and beverages cold for outdoor gatherings. Coleman's Steel-Belted 54-Quart Portable Cooler is currently 27% off. It has an extremely solid build and a roomy capacity with a drainage system for easy cleanup. And if you have a get-together with a large group of friends, you'll love the fact that it can fit up to 85 cans.

