Weekly deals: Great sales for every room in the house

If you are in the market for some tempting deals this week, we have you covered. We found low sale prices on items that will come in handy around the house, in the yard and everywhere in between. So whether you are shopping for a specific item or like to come across handy gadgets you didn't even know you needed, check out the money saving offers we found searching the web with one goal in mind - to save you money.

1. Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill

Not everyone has the space or need for a large outdoor grill, plus some people prefer a portable model for grilling on the go. If you fit into one of those categories, you will appreciate all the Cuisinart's Professional Tabletop Gas Grill has to offer. The portable unit weighs less than 25 pounds, yet can reach temperatures up to 700 degrees thanks to the two-burner system that delivers a total of 20,000 BTUs. The straightforward knob controls and on-lid temperature gauge make it easy to achieve ideal results. Stainless steel construction means it's built to last. You can experience all of these features and more for the low sale price of $161.44.

2. WALI Universal TV Stand

If you have your eye on a new TV, don't forget a stand to go with it. The WALI Universal model is currently available for only $17.99, a discount of 70%. It fits most flat screen TVs ranging from 22 to 65 inches in size, and accommodates up to 110 pounds. Owners brag about how easy it is to install. And while it may not be stable enough for homes with active kids or playful pets, the minimalist design looks great perched on a stylish piece of furniture.

3. Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale

Estimating food measurements when preparing your favorite dishes can lead to poor results, but with the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale you can eliminate the guesswork. The latest model is updated for improved accuracy, and has a slim, stainless steel platform. The vivid, backlit display is easy to read, and the scale itself is easy to use, store, and afford. Get yours now for just $9.97 and save 47% off retail.

4. Lasko 18-inch Adjustable Elegance Pedestal Fan

The hot days of summer are almost here, but a powerful fan can make them more bearable. The Lasko 18-inch Adjustable Elegance Pedestal fan is marked down from $45.29 to $36.93, so you can save a few dollars on our favorite budget-priced model. It oscillates and is adjustable, which makes it effective at distributing refreshing air throughout small and relatively large spaces. We also love how easy it is to put together, as well has how durable the construction feels considering the inexpensive price.

5. Zenna Home NeverRust Rustproof Aluminum Shower Caddy

Do you need to organize the items you keep in your bathroom? Organizing units like the Zenna Home NeverRust Aluminum Shower Caddy can help. Simply slide the non-slip top over your shower head and just like that you have space for soaps, shampoos, razors, washcloths, and more. Dual shelves, soap rack, razor loops and hooks keep your items in place. The aluminum construction is both lightweight and sturdy, and the rust-proof finish is designed to protect it from frequent water exposure. This handy shower caddy is currently more than half off the usual price, so you can get yours now for $28.27.

6. Keter Unity XL Indoor-Outdoor Storage Table/Prep Station/Serving Cart with Metal Top

Whether you are entertaining inside or outdoors this season, the Keter Unity multipurpose cart is designed to make your experience more convenient. It's versatile - perfect for either preparing or serving food. The exterior is crafted of durable resin with a stainless steel top, but that's not all. The Unity has ample interior storage space as well as onboard hooks, shelves, paper towel holder, and more to keep your items handy. It even has wheels for mobility. The sale price is appealing too - $149.98 marked down from the list price of $239.99.

7. TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)

Have you been thinking about cutting your cable cord but also feeling a little uneasy about streaming technology? TCL makes learning how to stream a breeze with their line of smart Roku TVs like the brand's popular 50-inch model. Roku is built in and comes with an interface that is easy to navigate. It provides more than 500,000 free program options plus works with subscription streaming services so you never have to miss your favorite shows, sports, or movies. This TV is also compatible with Alexa and has 4K resolution that delivers crisp, detailed images. With a bargain price of $279.99, now is the perfect time to get in on the savings and user-friendly technology.

8. InGarden 100-ft Expandable Garden Hose

If you have a yard and garden, you are going to need a reliable garden hose. The InGarden 100-foot Expandable model is marked down 24% off the usual price, so you can get this lengthy hose for $38.99. It's long enough to tackle numerous outdoor watering and cleaning tasks, plus it's made of strong materials covered in reinforced fabric to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. The hose includes a rust-proof connector, brass fittings, and built-in on/off value that add to the unbeatable value.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.