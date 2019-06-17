Weekly deals: Get ready for an active summer

If you've been itching to do some shopping but don't want to splurge, then you've come to the right place. We've spent time scouring the internet to find the lowest prices available on products from numerous categories to save you money. This week we've fond bargains suitable for parents, garden hobbyists, cooks and more, so take a few moments out of your busy schedule to discover these unbeatable offers.

1. Summer Infant 3Dtote Convenience Stroller

A busy mom needs a user-friendly stroller with features that come in handy when on the go. That's why we are impressed with the Summer Infant 3D Convenience Stroller that features an expandable rear storage basket with room to stash plenty of baby gear, groceries, and more. A durable diaper hook adds to its ability to transport items, plus it has a reclining seat with 5-point safety harness to keep baby comfortable and secure. This stroller is also lightweight and folds easily to fit in your trunk or storage area. Grab it while it's on sale for $80.10 and you'll save almost $50.

2. Sun Joe 16-Inch 13.5 AMP Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator

Planting and caring for your garden throughout growing season has never been easier, thanks to the Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller and Cultivator. This rugged yet eco-friendly garden tool runs on electricity, and boasts a 13.5 amp motor that's capable of tackling touch soil. At less than 30 pounds, it's easy to maneuver plus the handle folds so it's not in the way when you store or transport it. It's on sale now for $94.99, making it easy to add to your lawn arsenal.

3. Estilo 4-Piece Brushed Stainless Steel and Glass Canisters

A set of canisters is a necessity for any kitchen, but it doesn't have to be expensive or boring. Estilo's 4-Piece collection is currently marked down from $21.99 to $15.75, and has a lot to offer for the price. Each piece is crafted in stainless steel and glass, a combination that is both attractive and practical. That's because these modern-looking canisters look great on your countertop, plus provide clear views of the contents without having to remove the lids to peak inside.

4. Baby K'tan Active Baby Carrier

Not only can you keep your baby close with the Baby K'tan Active Baby Carrier, but it proves extra support so you can carry your little one as long as you want without tiring your arms. It has a functional double-look design that's patented, and slips on almost like a shirt. It's also adjustable, and can be worn in different ways. The material is soft, comfortable, and machine washable too. The Active Baby Carrier is available in several sizes, but if you need a size 6 to 8 in women's (a small for men) you are in luck - it's now marked down from $59.99 to only $35.

5. Husqvarna Battery Leaf Blower 320iB

Summer has barely arrived so you probably aren't thinking about autumn, but the next season along with the falling leaves that follow will be here before you know it. But with the Husqvarna Battery Leaf Blower, you'ill be prepared, as it delivers air speeds up to 120 MPH to send leaves where you want them to go. The streamlined, lightweight build makes it simple to handle, plus the cruise control function helps you accomplish leaf clean-up tasks fast and efficiently. If you purchase yours now you'll save more than $40, because it's on sale for $188.51.

6. Acer Chromebook 11

If you are looking for a basic, affordable laptop, check out the Acer Chromebook 11 that's currently available for $199.99 - a savings of $20. It has a slim design and lightweight build, plus the 11-inch screen makes it ideal for anyone who needs to transport it to work or school. If you enjoy Google apps, you'll appreciate the Chrome operating system that is responsive and packed with features like easy Google Doc access and virus protection. Battery life that lasts up to 10 hours means you can work and play all day with no need for a power cord.

7. AeroGarden Bounty Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Cultivating an herb garden is great in the summer, but can continue long after growing season with the AeroGarden Bounty Elite. This self-contained unit has a lighting system that nurtures plants, plus it operates hydroponically so no soil is needed to produce lush, healthy herbs. The built-in touch screen provides helpful tips and reminders to guide you as you care for your plants. Seed kit with nine types of herbs is included. The AeroGarden Bounty Elite is discounted from $379.95 to $199.95, so get yours now and save $180.

8. Intex Challenger K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set

Kayaking is an excellent activity for the adventure-minded, and with the Intex Challenger K2, it can also be an affordable pastime. This inflatable 2-person kayak comes with oars and an air pump so you'll have everything you need to get into the water and enjoy. It's made of tough vinyl that resists damage, and has attractive graphics and bright colors so it's easy to see in the water. What's more, the $60.74 price tag reflects an unbeatable 72% savings off the regular list price.

