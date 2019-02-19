Weekly deals: Entertainment at a great price

If you are thinking about updating some of your electronics and devices, now's a good time to save money while you do it. Amazon is offering some money-saving deals on items that will help you work more efficiently, browse the web quicker, and stream faster, as well as find entertainment that will keep you engaged for hours. We've found five amazing deals to get your week started.

1. Fire 7 Tablet

If you think that you have to pay more than $100 for a reliable tablet, then you'll be pleasantly surprised that the Fire 7 is on sale for the low price of $39.99. It's a top-seller by a popular brand that offers a practical 7-inch screen and 8GB storage. It has a speedy quad-core processor and can get up to eight hours of battery life. This affordable tablet is also compatible with Alexa so it's at the command of your voice.

2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft's Surface laptops are some of the best on the market, and now you can get the latest model on sale. The Surface Laptop 2 is available for $1099, and offers numerous features consumers love. It has a slim, modern build that's super portable and a 13.5-inch touchscreen that makes working on it a pleasure. The 8th Gen Intel Processor is reliable and responsive, and the 14-hour battery life will allow you to work all day before you need to recharge.

3. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim

We love the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for having a small footprint while still offering similar gaming possibilities as older, larger versions. This updated console is compatible with PS4 games, including multiplayer options so you can play with others online. It also has a 1TB hard drive that offers speeds that parallel other consoles. It comes with a controller, and is available for now for only $285.99.

4. Samsung HW-N450 Soundbar

You don't have to spend a lot of money to create a surround sound experience when you are watching TV, movies, or sports. The Samsung HW-N450 Soundbar with wireless subwoofer emits rich, balanced sound with excellent bass that will bring cinema-like quality to your home entertainment system. It has a contemporary, streamlined design that looks great with modern TVs, and features Bluetooth connectivity so you don't have to hassle with cords and cables. It's also easy to set up, especially when you pair it with your Samsung TV. This sound system was already a good deal at $279.99, but you can get yours today for the bargain price of $227.99.

5. Samsung Flat 55" 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV

Have you been thinking about buying a new TV? Samsung's latest UHD 8 Series Flat model has a versatile 55-inch screen, smart capabilities, and gorgeous picture quality that are sure to impress. It comes with the brand's OneRemote smart remote and Bixby Voice Control that searches across multiple streaming services so you quickly find your favorite programming. The HDR technology and 4K resolution makes the action of sports, movies, and games come to life, and the slim design looks great wherever you decide to put it. Right now you can save 25% and have one on its way to your home for the sale price of $897.99.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.