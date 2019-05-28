Weekly deals: Deepest discounts we could find

The official start to summer is just a few short weeks away, and many retailers are preparing their inventory for the upcoming season and beyond by offering tempting sale prices. But you don't have to spend hours searching for deals, because we've been keeping an eye out for the latest markdowns for you.

Our job is to find them, and your job is to sit back, shop, and save a few dollars on products that will come in handy this summer and many seasons to come.

Read on to find out more about our favorite deals of the week.

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProForm Supreme 3-Inch King Mattress Topper

Whether you are trying to get a little more life out of your old mattress or you just want a little extra support, the TEMPUR-ProForm Mattress Topper may be exactly what you need. It adds three inches of body-hugging support to your bed, and comes with a washable cover.

We also love that it's backed by a 10-year warranty. And not only is it made by Tempur-Pedic, a manufacturer that understands the importance of comfort, but it's available in all sizes from twin to California king at savings from 25% to 55% off the regular prices.

2. Ninja BL480D Nutri Ninja with 1000 Watt Auto-IQ Base

Never has it been easier to make healthful and delicious shakes, smoothies, and more thanks to the Nutri Ninja's simplistic yet powerful capabilities. This small but mighty personal blender boasts 1000 watts of power combined with the brand's Auto IQ Technology and Pro Extractor Blades to blend fruit, vegetables, and other ingredients to perfection.

The set includes 18 and 24 ounce cups and an informative booklet complete with tasty recipes. The Nutri Ninja is currently available for the awesome price of just $68.71, a savings of more than $30 off.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Now is a great time to upgrade your tech with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, which available at $300 off the regular price. For only $999, you'll get 13.5-inch touchscreen in a slim, modern build.

This laptop is powered by the speedy 8th gen Intel Core Process and features Windows 10 Home operating system so it's ready for work and play. The comfortable keyboard with palm rest, Surface Pen, and ergonomic Bluetooth mouse are also part of its impressive feature set.

4. Garmin Approach G8 Golf Course GPS

Bring the latest golf tech with you next time you hit the course with the Garmin Approach G8 Golf Course GPS. This handy little gadget connects with WiFi and can plot your course and point out targets, distance, and more to help you make the most of your game. It gets up to 15 hours of battery life per charge and is pre-loaded with courses all over the world - more than 30,000.

You can also use it keep scores, get helpful email and text messages, track your game stats, and connect with golfing buddies to compare your skills. Grab yours now for $199.99 and save $150.00.

5. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

Vacuuming your home doesn't have to be a major choice, especially when you have a lightweight yet powerful tool that's easy to maneuver. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum is now on sale for $499.99, a $200 savings.

In addition to being a good deal, it's a versatile cleaning machine that can be converted from a stick vac to a handheld model for cleaning carpet and hardwood flooring as well as upholstery and steps. It delivers Dyson's outstanding cyclonic cleaning power plus it's rechargeable and cordless to make your cleaning tasks fast, efficient, and hassle-free.

6. Rockland Luggage 2-Piece Set

If you have any trips to take this summer, you are going to need durable luggage. The Rockland Luggage 2-Piece Set is only $41.26 - almost half off the list price - proving you don't to pay a lot for well-make bags. You'll get an upright model with a retractable handle and a carry-on bag, both made of durable materials designed to stand up to many of the wears and tears of travel.

7. Mr. Coffee 3-Quart Fresh Tea Iced Tea Maker

If you thought Mr. Coffee only made coffee makers, the brand's Fresh Tea Iced Tea Maker may surprise you. This top-selling machine can brew up to three quarts of your favorite tea in as little as 10 minutes with the touch of a button, plus it's compatible with both loose tea leaves and bags.

You can even adjust the tea flavor strength to customize each serving you brew. The pitcher conveniently goes from the machine to your refrigerator, so can have a fresh batch ready to serve any time you need it. Get yours now for just $19.94 and save 20%.

8. 2x4basics Custom Picnic Table Kit

For do-it-yourselfers and woodworking hobbyists, the 2x4basics Custom Picnic Table Kit is a summer-worthy project. All you have to do is provide your own lumber and this kit includes items you'll need to make a customized picnic table that will last year after year. You'll get the frames for a table and two benches for $78.99, a savings of $36.

9. WORX WG154 20V PowerShare 10" - 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger

You don't have to spend a lot of money to keep your yard looking nicely manicured all summer long. The WORX PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer and Edger is marked down from $89.99 to $67.75, but don't let the low price fool you. This versatile tool has a lot to offer, as it is like having two machines in one. It converts easily from a trimmer to an edger, and is rechargeable so there's no cord to get in the way. The automatic line feed and long battery life will help you get the job done efficiently, so you can get on to enjoying the season.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.