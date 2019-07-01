Weekly deals: Can’t miss camping sales and more

What's on your list of things you'd like to do this summer? Spruce up your lawn? Take a camping trip? Or maybe simply find some fun activities for the kids to do outdoors? Regardless of what you want to do, BestReviews has you covered with recommendations for quality products in every category. In addition to finding the best of the best, we also devote time to searching for bargains that will save you money. So whether your summer to-do list is long or you are still adding to it, check out these deals that will help you accomplish your plans and save you a few dollars in the process.

1. Coleman WeatherMaster 6-Person Tent with Screen Room

If you are going camping with a family or group of friends, only a large tent will do. That's why we like the Coleman WeatherMaster 6-Person Tent that measures 11 by 9 feet with ample space for people and gear. Owners rave about easily fitting two queen-sized air mattresses inside without feeling crowded. It also features an attached screen room that's ideal for enjoying bug-free lounging or star gazing. This tent even has a handy e-port for running electric cords into the tent, and spacious storage pockets to keep your small items well-organized. Considering the size of this large tent, it comes at a budget-friendly cost - just $202.11. That's a savings of almost $100 off the usual $299.99 price.

2. Click N' Play 18-Piece Beach Sand Toy Set

Whether you are headed to the beach or park, toys that are made for play in the sand will spark any youngster's imagination. The Click N' Play 18-Piece Toy Set has a lot to offer for the low sale price of only $16.99, as it's packed with sand molds, tools, sifters, a bucket, and more. The pieces are made of BPA-free plastic and come in bold colors that kids love. From digging in the sand to building sandcastles, this set has everything kids need for hours of fun.

3. WORX Combo Kit - 14-inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower and Power Share Cordless Turbine Blower

Not sure which tools you need to make your yard look it's best? With the WORX Combo Kit that comes with a mower and blower, you'll get two important machines to cut your grass and groom your lawn, all for one price. This duo is marked down from $349.99 to $299.99, so now is a great time to get in on the savings. Both tools run on battery, so there are no cords to get in the way of your work. The mower delivers a 13-inch cutting path and Intellicut technology that gives it boost when needed, and the blower puts out wind powerful speeds in two settings - 60 or 75 MPH. Both machines are reasonably quiet and easy to maneuver, and come with two rechargeable batteries to keep them powered so you can get your lawn work accomplished fast and efficiently.

4. Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Blossom Bright Sprinkler

On a hot summer day, there's nothing like a sprinkler to bring on the fun. The Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Blossom Bright Sprinkler is made with kids in mind, thanks to the bright colors and adorable floral design. It has a durable build that's characteristic of toys by the brand, plus it's easy to use - simply attach it to your garden hose and let the refreshing fun begin. Need another reason to love this summer-friendly toy? How about the 65% off price that brings your cost down to just $16.99?

5. Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

Summertime is the perfect time to work on your fitness goals, and a fitness tracking watch like the Fitbit Blaze can help keep you motivated. Not only does it have a sleek design with an easy-to-read display, but it also tracks numerous fitness metrics to keep you informed of your progress. Time, heart rate, pulse, and GPS connectivity are just some of its numerous functions, all in an attractive style that looks and feels good on the wrist. Get yours on sale now and get active - the Blaze is available for the marked-down price of $143.97, a savings of 28%.

6. Victory 8 Fabric Raised Garden Bed, 3x3 Feet

Even if you don't have a lot of property or a green thumb, the Victory 8 Fabric Raised Garden Bed makes it simple to plant some of your favorite flowers and vegetables. The fabric construction makes it easy to set up with minimal assembly. Another benefit of the fabric material is how it optimizes airflow, which in turn promotes healthy root systems. The company offers raised garden beds in several sizes, like the versatile 3 x 3 foot model that's marked down 49% to just $35.99.

7. Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

One of the great things about warm summer weather is that you don't have to go indoors to cook. The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill is easy to use, plus it's available now for the low sale price of $103.29. This powerful little grill is a popular model for it's simplistic design, 145 square inch grill surface, and stable aluminum legs. 5,500 BTU power delivers excellent results. You can also take it anywhere you want to grill outdoors, as the compact build makes it simple to transport.

8. Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler

Comfortable, sturdy, and practical - when it comes to camping chairs, the Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair has it all, including an attached four-can cooler pouch to keep your drinks cool as you relax. It has a durable steel frame and cushioned back and seat. The side pocket and cup holder are also part of its impressive feature set that makes it an awesome value for the $30.98 sale price.

