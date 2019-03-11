Weekly deals: The best deals available

We've finally sprung forward into daylight savings, making it the perfect time to spring into savings. Retailers are preparing for the spring and summer, and are offering some unbeatable sale prices on items that will make life a bit easier around the house and in your outdoor living space.

Check out the deals we've found, including some products that will come in handy with the longer days and warmer temperatures ahead.

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Premium Foam Mattress Topper

Whether you have a lumpy mattress or one that just needs a little extra support, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme Mattress Topper has you covered. The three-inch foam material reduces pressure by adapting to the curves and contours of your body for a more restful sleep. It comes with a washable cover, and is backed by a 25-year warranty.

Twin to California king sizes are available at savings ranging from 34% to 47% off the regular prices, putting the new prices in the range of $173.84 to $236.77.

2. PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Lithium Ion 8-Tool Combo Kit

The PORTER-CABLE 8-Tool Combo Kit was already one that we highly recommend for the value it offers, but the current $399 price tag - a savings of $100 - makes it an even better deal.

It comes with eight of the most commonly used power tools, including saws, a drill and impact drivers, flashlight, tiger, jig, and circular saws, multi-tool, grinder, and two rechargeable lithium ion batteries.

3. Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer

Weber is renowned for its quality grills, and the iGrill 3 Thermometer makes the perfect companion to several top-selling models. It's compatible with the Weber Genesis II, Genesis II LX, and Spirit II grills, and mounts to the units so it's always ready when you grill.

It has four probes and can be controlled and monitored by some smart devices. It's currently marked down from $99.99 to only $58.99.

4. Gilmour 15 Series 4 Ply Reinforced Vinyl Hose

When growing season comes around, you are going to need a garden hose. The Gilmour 15 Series is an American-made classic hose with 4-ply vinyl construction and 75 feet of length. It's simple to use and suitable for light duty and gardening purposes.

It's also affordable at just $19.37.

5. Picnic at Ascot Eco Garden Tote with Tools

The Picnic at Ascot Eco Garden Tote not only provides ample space to store some of your favorite garden tools, but it's also a portable organizer that you can easily take along with you as you garden.

The pockets are designed to keep your tools handy, and the sturdy polycanvas construction keeps it upright while you are working. Get yours today for the 42% off sale price of $25.99.

6. Lifetime Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set with 9 Foot Wavy Slide

After being cooped up all winter, kids can't wait to get out and play when warm weather arrives. The Lifetime Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set will make them even more enthusiastic about getting outside and staying active.

You'll also be enthused by the sales price of $1097.80, which saves you more than $300. It features three swings, a 9-foot slide, a fireman's pole, and monkey bars, all in sturdy alloy steel craftsmanship that will hold up to years of outdoor fun.

7. Bushnell Tour V4 JOLT Golf Laser Rangefinder

With warm weather comes time to get your golf clubs out of storage and gather your golfing buddies to hit the course. The Bushnell Tour V4 Jolt Laser Rangefinder will help you improve your game.

It's easy to use and focus, and earns praise for being accurate. It provides 5X magnification and vibrations to help you plan your next shot. For the sales price of $299.99, you'll have an extra $30 you can use for green fees.

8. Bagotte Compact Juice Extractor

You may not have heard of the brand Bagotte, but if you are looking for an affordable juice extractor, the company's compact model is likely to impress you. Although it weighs less than six pounds and doesn't have a large footprint, it delivers 400 watts of power that's capable of extracting juice from your favorite fruits and vegetables.

Get yours while supplies last and save $28, because it's currently on sale for $61.99.

9. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum

Did you know you can own a Shark vacuum cleaner for only $146.99? The Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright is $83 off the usual price, but doesn't skimp on features.

It has useful on-board tools, reliable suction, and a large dirt collection cup. You'll be able to glide it around objects in your home because it has swivel steering and a reasonably lightweight 13-pound build, so it will make tackling this year's spring cleaning a breeze.

10. TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)

Has it been a while since you've treated yourself to a new TV? Now is a great time to upgrade, because the TCL 55-Inch 4K model is available at $419.99, which reflects a 40% savings off the $699.99 list price.

You'll appreciate the vivid image quality that enhances your viewing experience as well as the practical 55-inch screen that fits most rooms. The built-in Roku offers responsive streaming, making it a great option for cord-cutters.

