Weekly deals: Bargains on summertime favorites.

What could be better this season than making the most of your summer leisure time and saving money in the process? BestReviews is on a mission this week to help you do both.

We've searched for the best sale prices available, and found a collection of items made for sunny days, sandy beaches, and lazy evenings. It doesn't matter if you want to kick back and relax or head out on your next big adventure, because there's something on our list to fit your idea of summertime enjoyment.

1. LG Nano 8 Series 55" and 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV

Summer is a great time to catch up on your favorite programs, and there's nothing like a TV with an immersive viewing experience to bring images to life.

TVs in the LG's Nano Series are made to impress, thanks to the nano color feature. This technology uses tiny particles to create life-like images, but all you really need to know is that the on-screen depth and color will capture your attention.

The 65-inch model is currently available for $1,196.99, a savings of more than $300. But if you prefer a 55-inch screen, that model is also on sale for $846.99, which will save you $152.

2. Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV

If you are limited on space and money, you can still get an outstanding TV with numerous bells and whistles, like Toshiba's 32-inch Smart Fire TV Edition. We love that it offers built-in Fire TV capabilities, which means you don't need a separate Fire Stick to stream and access some of your favorite channels and programs. It also works with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask to find your favorite shows and apps.

You can have this compact smart TV in your home for the marked-down price of $159.99 and save $20 with your purchase.

3. Kozyard Cozy Aluminum Folding/Reclining Adjustable Chaise Lounge

Sunny summer days are meant for kicking back and relaxing, which is easy to do when you own comfortable outdoor furniture.

Kozyard offers a set of two Aluminum Chaise Lounges that are a great bargain at the $164.99 sale price. They feature sling seating that's made of durable material that's easy to clean. The folding design is convenient when it comes to transporting and storing this duo.

4. Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 21" Expandable Carry-on

Summer leisure time is also travel time, so a roomy piece of luggage is essential to reaching your destination. The Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 Carry-on is available for the price of $153.15, which is a savings of 67% off the original $460 price tag.

The 21-inch design is practical, plus its expandable when you don't need to stow it as a carry on. It also offers ample pockets for stashing your travel items.

5. Wilson Men's Ultra Complete Golf Set and Wilson's Women's Ultra Golf Set

For golf enthusiasts, warm weather and golf go together like golf clubs and golf bags. Fortunately, you can hit the golf course with the accessories you need thanks to Wilson's Ultra Complete Golf Sets for men and women. Each set comes with an irons and drivers designed for novice and recreational golfers.

Both sets also include bags that are lightweight yet built to keep the clubs neatly organized. The women's set is a bargain at $159.99, but the men's set is also available at the same price - marked down from $249.95 to $159.99 for a savings of 36%.

6. Coleman DayTripper Beach Shade

Is a beach trip in your summer plans? If so, you can take along a portable break from the sun with the Coleman DayTripper Beach Shade. You can pop it up and put it in place in minutes.

Its beach-worthy feature set includes a zippered opening, storage pockets, and 50+ UPF sun protection. It even comes with a dry line so you can hang our clothing and towels to dry before you wrap up your day at the beach. You can buy the DayTripper now and save almost $25, because it's on sale for only $35.

7. Sun Dolphin Seaquest 10-Foot Stand Up Paddleboard

Have you always wanted to give a paddleboard a try? The Sun Dolphin Seaquest is on sale for $355, and has features that will make your experience memorable.

The non-slip surface provides the traction you need on the water, and the built-in storage area gives you room to stow your gear. It also features a durable build that is stable and easy to maneuver, even for most novices.

8. Campark Xtreme I+ ACT 74 Action Camera

Don't forget to bring along an action camera while you are out enjoying summertime adventures. The Campark Extreme I+ Act 74 made our top five list for being affordable plus having a long list of features that includes mounting accessories, a 170-degree lens, waterproof build, WiFi connectivity, and notable battery life per charge.

It was a great deal at $54.99, but the discounted price of $39.99 makes it a must-have to capture the action-packed memories you make this summer.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

