Weekend deals: Summer savings are starting now

Not only is springtime the perfect season to stock up on items you'll need for warm weather and the summer months, it's also a great time to catch some money-saving bargains. Retailers are marking down prices on products in every category, but you have to know where to look to find them. We've done some of the work for you by shopping for awesome deals, so all you have to do this weekend is check out our favorite picks, choose the ones you love, and save money.

1. Bright Starts Playful Pinwheels Bouncer

Keep your little one entertained while he relaxes with the Bright Starts Playful Pinwheel Bouncer. It's one of our favorites because if offers mild, soothing vibrations, interactive toys, and adorable graphics. The 3-point safety harness keeps youngsters secure, and the fabric coating is easy to clean. The $32.99 price is currently 40% off, bringing your price down to a low $19.94.

2. Dell Gaming Laptop - 15-Inch FHD, 8th Gen Intel Core Processor

If you enjoy being immersed in gaming action on a laptop, now it a great time to invest in one. That's because the Dell Gaming Laptop is $899.99 - a savings of $200. The generous 15.6-inch screen with FHD vivid image quality brings action to life, while the 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Turbo Boost keeps it moving. Add those features to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Windows 10 OS, and responsive 4GB graphics memory, and you have a device that's ready for your favorite action-packed games and more.

3. Best Choice Products Hanging Curved Chaise Lounge Chair Swing for Backyard

Pretty soon it's going to be time to spend warm, lazy days lounging in the sun. Be ready for these special times with Best Choice Products' Hanging Curved Chaise Lounge Chair Swing that's currently available at just $174.99. That's a savings of $225 on this attractive piece of outdoor furniture that features a contoured shape, comfortable cushioning, and sturdy build. You'll also love the attached canopy that will provide ample shade even on the sunniest days.

4. TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019)

Have you been thinking about making the move to cut the cable cord? You don't have to spend a lot of money for great view options, thanks the TCL 40-Inch Smart TV that comes with built-in Roku. It's the brand's latest model in a small but mighty size that's perfect for smaller spaces. The streaming capabilities it offers can bring more than 500,000 programming options to you home a fraction of the price of cable service. For the low sale price of $179.99, chances are you'll wonder why you didn't start streaming sooner.

5. Nostalgia CICM2WB Electric Ice Cream Maker with Candy Crusher

Any time is perfect for ice cream, but the sweet treat goes hand-in-hand with summertime. So this year, why not make at home? It's easy to do with the Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker that even sports a built-in candy crusher for making your customized toppings. It can make up to two quarts of ice cream and other frozen desserts at a time, making suitable for summer cookouts and parties. In addition to being easy to use, it's also easy to afford because it's currently on sale for $39.99, a 20% discount.

6. Chef'sChoice 839 Krumkake Express Cookie Maker

If you are going to indulge in ice cream, don't forget the cones. In fact, make your own! The Chef's Choice Krumkake Express Cookie Maker makes it easy to craft homemade sugar and waffle cones, and even comes with a shaping tool to give them the iconic cone shape. The machine can also make a wide array of think cookies and cakes, and is easy to clean up and store when you are done. Right now this versatile little appliance is marked down to $41.19 for the usual $70 retail price.

7. Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler

Youngsters love to play in water when the weather gets warm, and the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler provides a fun and affordable way for them to do it. In addition to its adorable design, it's quite functional, and capable of producing a gentle spray that's ideal for small kids. The discounted price of $16.15 is a feature that parents will love.

8. Flowtron BK-15D Electronic Insect Killer

Flying insects show up as soon as the days get warm, but don't let them get in the way of your fun activities. The Flowtron BK-15D Electronic Insect Killer is our favorite budget-friendly model that's easy to use and covers up to ½ acre of space. It features a lantern-like design that disguises it from its true purpose, plus it can even be used indoors. Get yours today for the value price of $39.84, which will save you over $10 off the regular price.

