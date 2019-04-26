Weekend deals: Start here before shopping this weekend’s sales

Any time is a great time to save a few dollars, but saving doesn't have to mean giving up shopping for products you need or want. There are always bargains to be found, and we are always searching for them so you can cash in on the savings. This weekend we've searched the web and found money-saving deals in a broad spectrum of categories. So spend some time checking out our favorite finds and see if they're worth saving some money for.

1. Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit

Cleaning your wood floors doesn't have to be a major chore, thanks to the Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Start Kit. The durable power mop is super easy to use and tackles cleanup tasks effortlessly with its dual-nozzle sprayer system and swivel head. You'll also get a cleaner made especially for wood floors, plus five mop pads that are made of soft, microfiber-like material that is gentle on floor surfaces. The entire kit is on sale for only $18.10, a 16% savings.

2. Amrapur Overseas Goose Down Alternative Microfiber Quilted Reversible Comforter

Whether you want to complete the look of your bedroom with an attractive comforter, or curl up under one on chilly nights, the Amrapur Overseas Goose Down Alternative Comforter is a great choice. In addition to its stylish looks, it features synthetic Polyfill that is hypoallergenic and doesn't contain real goose feathers. The microfiber exterior is soft and durable. This comforter is available in several sizes, color combinations, and prices, like the attractive Orange Rust/Oatmeal full/queen size model that's 40% off the usual price -currently available for $17.36.

3. T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set

T-fal has been a reputable name in kitchenware for generations, and the brand's Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set offers a combination of quality and value. For the amazing sale price of $59.47, you'll get a collection of pots and pans in the most practical styles and sizes along with lids. The durable aluminum pieces feature non-stick surfaces and contoured handles that stay cool to the touch. You'll even get four nylon cooking utensils so you'll have everything you need to prepare your favorite culinary creations.

4. Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Hand Woven Natural Jute Square Area Rug

Sometimes all you need to dress up dull floors is a well-made rug, like the Safavieh Area Rug from the Natural Fiber Collection. It's currently marked down from $205.69 to $169.39, and is made with hand-woven jute that is known for its durability and beauty. Plus, it features a textured look that fits nicely in all types of rooms and with different décor styles. We also love that it's reversible and doesn't have borders, making it as versatile as it is attractive.

5. Apple MacBook

If you are ready to upgrade your laptop to a speedy, responsive Apple device, now is a great time to check out the 12" MacBook. From the slim, modern build to the vibrant graphics to the speedy 1.2 GHz Dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, it has features and capabilities that are designed to impress. The 12-inch screen is just the right size for work and play, and it offers Apple's Retina display that brings images to life. It has a full-sized keyboard and gets as many as 10 hours of battery life per charge. At a $399 discount, the $899.99 price is too good to miss.

6. KRUPS Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder

When you grind your own beans, you can always have fresh coffee that tastes similar to what you'd get at your favorite coffeehouse. With the KRUPS Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder, you don't have to spend a lot to grind coffee beans and spices to perfection. It is one of our favorite models for its trusted brand name, capable 200-watt motor, and dependable performance. It's also an affordable machine that is currently on sale for only $18.94.

7. Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler

No matter where you go this summer, make sure you have a rugged cooler to take cold drinks along with you. Igloo's Ice Cube Roller Cooler is on sale now for 59% off, costing you just $26.88. It offers a 60-quart capacity and four beverage holders on the lid, plus it has wheels and a retractable handle that make toting it along wherever you go a breeze. The polyethylene construction with Ultratherm insulation will keep your cans and bottles cold for hours, even on the hottest, sunniest days.

8. Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 20MP 8X Zoom Digital Camera with Accessory Bundle

Next time you want to take some amazing photos, give your phone a rest. The Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 Digital Camera takes vivid stills and video, and features the brand's Smart Auto that adjusts the settings automatically to take the guesswork out of capturing memorable shots. It also has 8X optical zoom and a large LCD viewing monitor. What's more, in addition to the camera, the bundle includes all the accessories you need to start shooting, including a battery, charger, case, tripod, and more. If you get yours now you'll pay only $154.95 and save $45 off the usual price.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

