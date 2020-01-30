Weekend deals: Shop at Amazon, Nordstrom, more

It's the final day of January -- the first month of the year and the decade. Also, it's Friday. And we think that's cause for celebration.

Whether you're still going strong with your New Year's resolutions or you're looking for ways to get back on track, celebrate the successes you've had and treat yourself to some noteworthy sales.

We've got deals for people looking to increase productivity, build a state-of-the-art sound system, reduce stress, or commit to meal prep.

Take a look through these bargains that will have you feeling ready for February.

Samsung 11.6" Chromebook: $151.89 at Amazon (was $499)

You don't have to spend a lot of money on a powerful Chromebook, especially when you catch an amazing deal like the one that's available on this Samsung model. You'll enjoy all of the conveniences that the Chrome operating system has to offer in a trim 11.6-inch high-def screen, plus save 70% off the usual price.

Pyrex 18-piece Food Container Set: $25.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

Pyrex is the top name in reusable food storage options out there, and this set includes glass containers of various sizes that are made to be used in the fridge, freezer, and microwave. Matching lids included so you have nine options of various sizes for conveniently storing leftovers or ingredients.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: $164.98 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Not only does this Shark vacuum do an outstanding job lifting dirt away from carpets and other surfaces, but the canister also lifts away from the unit so you don't have to struggle to clean ceilings, stairs, corners, and other out-of-the-way spaces.

JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar: $499.95 at Amazon (was $840)

Is your TV's sound just OK? You can convert its audio quality to enjoy cinema-quality sound in your home with the JBL Bar while it's 40% off the list price. It has an innovative design with two detachable battery-powered speakers for filling your room with immersive sound.

Earth's Pearl 15-lb. Cooling Weighted Blanket: $49.97 at Amazon (was $99.87)

Do you have trouble falling asleep at night? Many people swear by the stress-relieving benefits of sleeping with a weighted blanket. In addition to its 15-pound weight, this model is made of a material blend that's warm yet has a cooling effect for all-night comfort.

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $99.95 at Amazon (was $149)

There's a lot to love about JBL's Charge 3, including its trim design, waterproof construction, and audiophile-approved sound. You'll also love that you can save almost $50 if you grab one on Amazon for the sale price of $99.95.

Patagonia Men's Re-Tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover: $83.30 at Backcountry (was $119)

When it comes to comfy, casual winter wear, you can't go wrong with a fleece pullover. For men, we like Patagonia's Re-Tool Snap-T pullover that's made with the proprietary fleecy Polartec material that locks in warmth.

The North Face Women's Furry Fleece Pullover: $62.26 at Backcountry (was $88.95)

The North Face women's furry fleece pullovers are top-sellers for their super-soft, fuzzy material that feels great on cold winter days, whether you're spending time indoors or stepping out to enjoy the brisk air of the season.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker: $47.18 at Amazon (was $69.99)

This coffee maker solves the problem of a brewed pot getting cold before you've finished drinking it, thanks to the double-walled carafe that can maintain heat for hours. We also love the versatility that allows you to brew an entire 12-cup pot or smaller batches of one to four cups at a time.

Women's and Men's Adidas Outdoor Terrex Agravic Flow Trail Running Shoe: $49.98 -- $84.98 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

Lightweight yet rugged, flexible yet supportive -- that's what you'll get with the Terrex Agravic Flow Trail Running Shoe by Adidas that's constructed for runners who like to go off the beaten path. The combination of grippy outsoles and interior cushioning will allow you to navigate rough terrain with confidence.

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron: $129.99 at Ulta (was $160)

Getting the styles you love without spending a lot of time fussing with a styler is possible with the SinglePass. This professional-grade curling iron combines high, even heat with ceramic technology for quick curls and waves.

KONG CuteSeas Octopus Dog Toy: $4.32-$6 at Chewy (was $9.50-$10.99)

The KONG CuteSeas plush octopus is made of soft corduroy material that dogs love to chew on, and it has a built-in squeaker and crinkly material to encourage active play so they'll be mentally stimulated whether they're playing solo or with you.

The Organic Pharmacy The Experts Serums: $131.25 at Dermstore (was $175)

Exfoliate, brighten, hydrate, clarify -- regardless of what you want your skin products to do, this kit has you covered. It includes four serums that are formulated with skin-loving ingredients to help you put your best face forward.

Graco Modes Click Connect Stroller: $150.23 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Graco's Modes Click Connect is more than a stroller; it's a complete travel system that provides a comfortable, adjustable ride. The best part is that it's also compatible with the brand's car seats if you want to attach that to the wheeled base for an easy transition in and out of the car.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill: $69.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

It's not quite backyard grilling season, but you don't have to wait when you have a grill that's made to be used indoors. You'll get results that rival outdoor grilling with this Hamilton Beach model thanks to the authentic grill plates and cook temperatures that reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yeowww! Catnip Pollack Fish Cat Toy: $6.99 at Chewy (was $9.60)

This cute fish-shaped cat toy is infused with catnip and made of durable cotton material that can withstand lots of chewing, kicking, and pawing. It's hand-sewn and made of quality materials, so you'll feel good leaving your kitten to play with it.

LORAC Light Source Illuminating Highlighter: $13.80 at Ulta (was $23)

The right highlighter will give your look a soft yet dramatic glow. LORAC's Light Source highlighter is made with light-reflecting minerals plus skin-soothing plant-based ingredients, and it's is available in your choice of soft gold or pink hues.

Dr. Brown's Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer: $39.32 at Amazon (was $44.99)

New parents need all of the help they can get, like the convenience of heating up baby bottles in minutes. The Deluxe Warmer by Dr. Brown can be adjusted to fit bottles of various sizes and shuts off automatically when ready for your little one to enjoy.

Breville One-Touch Tea Maker: $249:95 at Amazon ($279.95)

If you're an avid tea drinker, Breville's One-Touch Tea Maker is for you. It boasts pre-set functions to get ideal brewing time, strength, and temperature for your favorite teas with push a few buttons.

KONG Laser Cat Toy: $3.99 at Chewy (was $4.29)

KONG makes a laser especially for cats that's safe and stimulating to feline's natural urges to pounce and play, so you can sit back, point the laser, and watch your kitten unleash their inner predator.

Niner JET 9 2-Star Mountain Bike: $2,240 at Backcountry (was $3,200)

If this is the year you're ready to invest in a serious mountain bike, now is the time to save on that investment. Niner is a big name in quality mountain bikes, and the Jet 9 sports a tough aluminum frame, reliable suspension, and responsive wheels so you can travel anywhere rough roads take you with ease.

JW Pet Hol-ee Roller Dog Toy: $4.45-$12.95 at Chewy (was $6.99-$19.99)

You can never have too many dog toys -- especially if your pup is the kind who tends to chew things up. The Hol-ee Roller dog toy is perfect for fetching, chewing, and retrieving, and is available in sizes from mini to jumbo to suit different breeds' playtime needs.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.