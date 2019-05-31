Weekend deals: Save on summer fun necessities

The weekend is here again, and it's time to catch up on all of your favorite leisure activities. But don't forget to add shopping for money-saving bargains to your list of weekend plans. There are many deals available that are too good to pass up, but you don't have to spend a lot of time searching for them. Check out the list we've compiled of our favorite deals for the weekend, and get in on the savings.

1. Step2 Spill & Splash Seawater Table

Step2 is known for making imaginative, durable toys for young kids, like the Spill & Splash Seawater Table that's currently discounted from $69.99 to $54.99. Kids can dive into their love for playing in water with the two-tier, double-basin structure that holds more than five gallons of water. A set of toys comes with the water table for splash-worthy excitement, plus the table includes an attachable umbrella to shield kids from the sun while they play.

2. ALEX Toys Active Play Super Sand Digger

Playing in sand is always enjoyable for kids, and a cool toy makes it even more fun. The ALEX Toys Active Play Super Sand Digger is one of our favorite sandbox toys for its unique crane mechanism that allows youngsters to move sand around. The attached seat is durable and provides stability while kids play construction in the sand. In addition to being fun, it also challenges dexterity and imagination. You can put one in your child's sandbox for just $49.78 and save more than $10.

3. Coleman Sundome 6-person Tent

Summer is the perfect season for a camping trip with friends or family, but you'll need a tent to spend some quality time outdoors. The Coleman Sundome 6-person Tent provides ample space for a group. It features the brand's Weather Tec structure that's made to keep moisture out, and is made with Coleman's Dark Room technology that keeps the interior cool while blocking out sunlight. The tough frame will keep in place even if the weather doesn't always cooperate. If you love camping, the Sundome's sale price of $130.05 - a savings of almost $50 - is too good to miss.

4. BUNN Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker

If you don't have time to spare when it comes to preparing your morning coffee, the BUNN Speed Brew Elite may be the machine you've always needed. That's because it can brew 10 cups of coffee in as little as four minutes. It's versatile too, as you can make a full pot or just enough to fill a 20-ounce travel mug. It even comes with 25 filters to get you started, and is backed by a 3-year warranty. Another appealing feature is the sale price of $128.97.

5. Winsome Wood Vinny Wine Storage

Now is a great time to get your wine bottles organized and keep them beautifully displayed because the Winsome Wood Vinny Wine Storage rack is available for only $59.98. It offers durable construction with enough space to hold as many as 24 1-liter bottles. Wine glass hanging section and serving top are welcomed bonuses to this affordable, well-made rack.

6. Shark Ion Robot 750 Vacuum

You've probably heard of the superior vacuum technology that Shark offers, but did you know the company also makes a robotic model? The Shark Ion Robot 750 Vacuum is a streamlined cleaning tool that does the work for you. It navigates a room while doing a great job sensing obstacles as it cleans, plus it works on carpeted and hard flooring surfaces. It gets over an hour of run time per charge, and even returns to the charging dock when it's almost out of power. You can also control this handy cleaning tool using your smart device or Alexa. Currently you can save $157 and get yours for the sale price of only $222.99.

7. Keter Eden 70-Gallon All Weather Deck Box

Sometimes you need a place to store items you frequently use outdoors, and it's even better if that storage can double as seating. The Keter Eden 70-Gallon All Weather Deck Box is like having two products in one, as it has ample storage space plus serves as a bench when the lid is closed. The construction is sturdy enough to easily accommodate two people, and the resin material has an attractive rattan look. The price is currently reduced from $169.99 to $134.64.

8. Brita Water Faucet Filtration System

It's never been easier to save some plastic bottles from landfill and filter your own water right out of the tap thanks to the Brita Water Faucet Filtration system. For a mere $21.84 - a discount of 51% - you can reduce contaminants like lead, asbestos, and chlorine with this simple system that attaches onto your faucet without any need for tools. Each filter lasts about four months, plus the unit has a reminder light that turns red when it's time for a new one so you can keep the fresh-tasting water flowing.

