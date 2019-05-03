Weekend deals: Save on sprucing up your car, inside and out

The winter months are all about keeping your car running in cold weather, but when summer comes, it's time to spruce it up and enjoy leisure travel time. Many products that will enhance the time you spend behind the wheel are available at deep discounts, so now it the time to shop for your summer automotive needs. We've searched the web for you, so all you have to do is check out our favorite auto-friendly deals.

1. Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax

One of the first things car enthusiasts think about when warm weather arrives is waxing their vehicles. Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax earns high marks from us for having a synthetic polymer formula that produces a gorgeous, glossy shine. It's easy to spread on a vehicle's finish, thanks to the liquid formula. Buffing it out is not a problem either. This top-selling car wax is available at the sale price of $17.77, a 23% savings for you.

2. Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro 1 Full Size Sedan Car Cover

A car cover will keep your newly washed and waxed car looking great, and deter dust and dirt from building up on the finish. If you have a sedan, Classic Accessories' OverDrive PolyPro 1 is an affordable choice that is currently on sale for only $27.48. It's made of soft material that won't scratch paint, and comes with grommets that make it easy to secure. Storage bag included.

3. A1 Shades Windshield Sun Shade

A windshield sun shade is a must-have auto accessory during the warm, sunny months of summer. The A1 Shades Sun Shade is weather resistant, easy to work with, and durable. The two-piece structure adds stability plus makes it easy to fold for storage. The company offers several universal sizes including the large model that fits numerous makes and models of cars and trucks, and is marked down from $24.99 to $12.99.

4. BISSELL AutoMate Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum

Many drivers spend a lot of time in their vehicles, which means frequent vacuuming is a crucial part of their auto upkeep routines. The BISSELL AutoMate is a small but mighty machine that runs on a rechargeable lithium Ion battery, so you don't have to fuss with a cord while you work. It comes with tools that are designed to thoroughly clean vehicle interior surfaces, including a motorized brush head and illuminated crevice tool. The dirt bin is large and extremely easy to empty after cleanup tasks are complete. For the sale price of $69.88, you'll never have to lug around a large, corded machine to vacuum your vehicle again.

5. JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge - 60 PSI

Don't forget to keep the pressure in your tires maintained as you hit the road this summer. The JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge is one of our favorite models because it is reliable and easy to use. The large dial glows in the dark, so it's easy to read at any time of day. It's also backed by a 100% Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee that adds to its value. That's an impressive feature set for an incredible deal - you can get yours now for 60% off the usual price and pay only $19.90.

6. 4Knines Dog Seat Cover with Hammock for Cars, Trucks and SUVs

If you have a dog, chances are she loves to go for rides. The 4Knines Dog Seat Cover will provide your pooch a comfortable place to sit and protect your back seat at the same time. It's easy to install over your seats, and has a hammock for added security. The material is waterproof, so unexpected messes won't affect your vehicle's upholstery. The regular size is on sale from $89.99 to $59.99, and is designed to fit numerous types of cars and SUVs.

7. Motor Trend FlexTough Contour Liners

No vehicle is complete without durable floor mats to protect the interior. We love Motor Trend's FlexTough Contour Liners for their tough rubber construction and slip-resistant bottoms. Not only do these rugged floor mats stay put, but they have grooves that trap and hold dirt and debris. The fit accommodates numerous cars, trucks, and SUVs, plus the mats are cut and customize. Grab a set today for the low price of $28.32 and save 29%.

8. Blackhawk B6350 Black/Red Fast Lift Service Jack - 3.5 Ton Capacity

Whether you like to do your own repairs to save money or just enjoying working on vehicles, you'll need a reliable jack. The Blackhawk Fast Life boasts a 3.5 ton capacity and lifts fast and efficiently with a few pumps. It has built-in safety features including a swivel saddle component that makes finding the perfect position easy. Although this powerful jack is built for heavy-duty work, the price reflects an excellent bargain - currently it's available for $135.39.

