Weekend deals: Save big from your lawn to your kitchen

Savvy shoppers know that if they want to save on items they need then they need to be constantly price checking. But that's why we are always scouring the internet for quality products that are on sale at unbeatable prices so you don't have to. Our favorite deals this weekend cover numerous categories, from baby necessities to outdoor helpers. But at these prices, they won't last, so get in on the savings before they are all gone.

1. First Nature 16-Oz. Hummingbird Flower Feeder

If you love to watch hummingbirds in flight, hanging a hummingbird feeder will go a long way when it comes to attracting them to your yard or garden. First Nature's 16-Oz. Hummingbird Flower Feeder is currently marked down 29% to just $9.99. It features the crimson color that attracts hummingbirds, plus it has 10 feeding ports so there's plenty of room for multiple birds to feed at once.

2. Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart

A gardening cart will simplify your outdoor lawn and garden tasks, and the Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart is the one to get for quality and value. The rugged steel frame and 600-pound capacity make it capable of handling tough jobs, plus it's easy to maneuver. The handle features a patented design that allows you to tow or pull the cart as you work. Grab yours this weekend for the sale price of $139 and save $20.

3. Sagler Set of Six Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Sagler's set of Six stainless steel mixing bowls has a lot to offer when it comes to value and quality. You'll get six bowls in a collection of practical sizes for only $14.99 and save 44% off the list price. The bowls are made of durable stainless steel with rounded edges for gripping, and they nest neatly together for space-saving storage. These bowls also resist rust, and are perfect for mixing and serving food.

4. Oceanstar Solid Wood Spa Laundry Hamper

Are you looking for a great deal on an attractive and practical hamper? The Oceanstar Solid Wood Spa Laundry Hamper boasts wood construction with a slatted design and slotted grips. The lid stays open for easy access, and the included canvas bag detaches when it's time to do the laundry. The sale price of $67.66 is another appealing feature.

5. Ubbi Steel Odor Locking Diaper Pail

The Ubbi Steel Odor Locking Diaper Pail is now on sale for $69.99, which is a good deal if you are looking for a model that is both attractive and functional. The slim, award-winning design compliments nursery décor, and the roomy interior will hold up to 55 diapers. And since it doesn't require special inserts, it will save you even more money in the long run.

6. Sun Joe Pressure Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer

Keep your home's exterior and outdoor living area clean this summer with a reliable pressure washer like the Sun Joe Pressure Joe. You won't have to worry about fuel because this model is powered by electricity and delivers 14.5 amps of power for tackling tough jobs. Two removable detergent tanks and five quick-connect nozzles are part of its user-friendly feature set. It's currently discounted $70.99 off the regular price, so you'll pay only $129 for this tough cleaning machine.

7. Tot Tutors Kids' Toy Storage Organizer

You can make cleanup time part of playtime when you give your child the Tot Tutor's Kids' Toy Storage organizer. It offers a combination of a durable wood frame and strong removable plastic bins for years of use. Kids will love the bold colors, and parents will appreciate how easy it is to assemble and afford - it's available for only $51.50.

8. Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Baby Play Mat and Activity Gym

Keep your little one entertained and cozy with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Baby Play Mat and Activity Gym. The cloud theme comes with plenty of soft cushioning in addition to stimulating lights, toys, and sounds that promote hand and eye coordination and sensory development. It even includes a plushy tummy-time pillow. Purchase one for your youngster now and save 20% - it's on sale for only $67.99.

9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Sometimes you need more than a toothbrush and regular floss to achieve a fresh, clean mouth. The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser goes the extra mile, thanks to the powerful yet gentle stream of water it emits. It has 10 pressure settings to fit different users' needs, and can deliver up to 1,400 pulses each minute. Includes seven flossing tips. This feature-rich dental hygiene tool is available for $69.99, so you can save $20 if your make your purchase now.

10. Emerson Curva Sky Low Profile Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Spruce up your home this summer and add a gentle breeze to your favorite indoor or outdoor living space with the Emerson Curva Sky Low Profile Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan that's on sale from $289 to $234.14. The bronze finish, three-blade design and low-profile construction pairs nicely with modern décor. It comes with a remote control that offers six speed settings for added convenience.

