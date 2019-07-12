Weekend deals: Prime Day starts Monday, but these deals are live

BestReviews is gearing up for Prime Day, and with two days of savings this year instead of one, there will be even more opportunities to get in on some outstanding deals. But even before the big event arrives, there are numerous items available at impressive sale prices. Check out our favorite pre-Prime Day weekend offers below so you can start saving early.

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The Echo Dot may look unassuming, but it has capabilities that will make you glad you introduced this smart speaker to your home. It's voice controlled via Alexa, so all you have to do is ask and it will play your favorite music, read the latest news, update you on the weather, and much more. It's also great for taking control of other devices in your smart home, so you can relax while it turns on the TV, locks the doors, or adjusts the thermostat. The 3rd gen model boasts an updated speaker and sleek fabric exterior. Grab yours now for only $24.99, and you'll save 50% off the retail price.

2. 2019 Lenovo IdeaPad

Whether there's a student in your family who could benefit from a new laptop or you are looking to upgrade to a newer model, the Lenovo IdeaPad has a lot to offer especially considering the sale price of $255.88. Updated for 2019, the 7th gen laptop features a slim build and a practical 15.6" screen. With 128 GB SSD, it powers up quickly and operates smoothly, whether you are browsing the internet or working on files. What's more, the 1366 x 768 HD resolution delivers nice image quality and crisp colors that will enhance your gaming or video-watching experience.

3. Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

Robotic devices that make everyday life easier are more popular now than ever, but did you know that there is a robot made especially for cleaning grills? The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot works on any grill surface so all you have to do is put in place and press a button. It's powered by a rechargeable battery, and is as easy to clean as it is to use. Looking for a gift for someone who loves to grill? The Grillbot has you covered for gift-giving too! It's currently marked down from $113 to $99.95.

4. Kindle Essentials Bundle including All-new Kindle

Now is a great time to treat yourself to an e-reader and save some money in the process, thanks to the Kindle Essentials Bundle. You'll get the latest version of the budget-friendly 6" model that features 167 ppi resolution along with an attractive fabric cover and power adapter for $94.97 - a savings of $45. This intuitive device will enhance your reading experience with access to millions of books, magazines, audiobooks, and more, all in a compact design that makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

5. Dash Mini Maker

If you are always looking for a simple way to make a fast meal, look no further than the Dash Mini Maker that's currently on sale from $14.99 to $9.99. This handy little machine only weighs about a pound, but don't let the size fool you - it will easily bring efficiency and variety to your breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. It boasts non-stick surfaces that heat up in a matter of minutes and can make paninis, waffles, grilled cheese, and much more. It's also easy to clean. The Mini Maker is perfect for busy singles and students that don't have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen.

6. Samsung Active InEar Headphones

Not only did the Samsung Active InEar Headphones make our list of our favorite models by the brand, but they also caught our attention for their value. Marked down from $29.99 to only $10.95, they have a lot to offer including an amazing price. They have a winged construction that delivers excellent sound, and an in-line remote so you can easily adjust the volume, mic, and phone settings. You'll get four sets of gel tips with your purchase for a comfortable fit.

7. YOREPEK Extra Large Backpack

It's not too early to be thinking about stocking up on back-to-school supplies. If a backpack is on your list, check out the YOREPEK Extra Large model that's available for $55.99, a savings of 20%. The design is perfect for college students, as it has ample pockets for stashing large and small items, a built-in charging cable with USB port, and durable construction. It can accommodate a 17" laptop, and has a folding design that makes it easy to open for airport scanners. Padding in the back and on the straps make it more comfortable to carry, even when it's when it's packed with school essentials.

8. Black & Decker DCM18S Coffeemaker

Do you need a simple way to brew coffee for one? Check out the Black + Decker Brew n' Go Personal Coffee Maker that's designed to make your brewing effortless. It brews quickly and features a reusable mesh filter so you never have to bother with paper filters. It also lives up to its name, because it comes with a 15-ounce travel mug so you can make your cup of joe, grab it, and be on your way. You can save 38% if you buy yours now, because it's on sale for just $15.56.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.